Live
News|Euro2020

Euro 2020: Hazard fires Belgium past Portugal and into last 8

Thorgan Hazard’s strike sends Belgium past defending champions and into quarter-finals, where they will take on Italy.

Belgium's Thorgan Hazard celebrates scoring in Sunday's match against Portugal [Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via Reuters]
Belgium's Thorgan Hazard celebrates scoring in Sunday's match against Portugal [Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via Reuters]
27 Jun 2021

Defending champions Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020 on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat to Belgium, who will next face Italy in a quarter-final match-up.

A 43rd-minute strike from Thorgan Hazard secured the win for Roberto Martinez’s team, who survived plenty of pressure from the Portuguese in the second half.

But with the finishing touch missing, it was the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo and a Portugal team that had triumphed in Paris five years ago.

Portugal began brightly and Diogo Jota wasted a great chance in the sixth minute, dragging his shot wide after Renato Sanches had broken from midfield and found him in a promising position on the left.

Ronaldo then tested Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois with a low-struck free kick as Fernando Santos’s team continued to apply pressure.

But Belgium grew into the game with Kevin De Bruyne increasingly influential and three minutes before the interval they grabbed the lead.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the defeat in the EURO 2020 round of 16 match against Belgium [Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via AFP]
A smart passing move ended with Thomas Meunier feeding Hazard, whose wickedly swerving shot flew past the wrong-footed Portugal keeper Rui Patricio.

Belgium suffered a blow when De Bruyne limped off with an injury three minutes after the break and Santos sought to breathe life into his side’s attack by introducing Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix from the bench.

Ronaldo, cutting in from the right, did well to find Jota in the box but again the forward’s effort was off target as Belgium were struggling to contain their opponents.

Belgium’s attempts to counter were increasingly rare and Portugal turned up the heat in the final 10 minutes as they searched desperately for an equaliser.

Courtois punched away a thundering Ruben Dias header from a corner and then Raphael Guerreiro struck the post with a sweet first-time shot from the edge of the box.

Deep in added time, Portugal created one final opportunity but Felix’s drive flashed just wide of Courtois’s right-hand post.

Belgium will face Italy, who beat Austria 2-1 on Saturday, in Munich on July 2. The Italians are unbeaten in their last 31 matches.

Belgium’s Axel Witsel celebrates after the match [Alexander Hassenstein/Pool via Reuters]
Source: Reuters
More from News

South Africa toughens restrictions to combat Delta variant

Authorities say the peak of the third wave will surpass that of earlier waves as the country struggles to quickly roll out vaccines [File: AP Photo]

French far right beaten in key regional elections: Exit polls

Le Pen&#39;s far-right National Rally failed to win any region in second round of France&#39;s regional elections [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]

Rival Palestinian groups clash at protest over activist’s death

Palestinians take part in a march in Ramallah to protest the death of Banat, who was known for denouncing alleged corruption within the PA [Abbas Momani/AFP]

Russia battles COVID surge as Asia-Pacific tightens restrictions

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Dragon Man’ skull discovered in China could be new human species

Scientists says Dragon Man is a closer ancestor of modern man than the Neanderthals [Chuang Zhao/EurekAlert handout photo/AFP]

Israel and Poland in diplomatic row over Holocaust property bill

A museum in Warsaw displays the richness of Jewish culture in Poland before the Holocaust [File: Reuters]

Erdogan takes first step in controversial Istanbul canal project

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of Kanal Istanbul, [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

More bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Florida building

Search and rescue personnel with a rescue dog continue searching for victims days after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida [Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters]