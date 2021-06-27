Live
News|FARC

Colombia offers $800,000 reward for info on helicopter attack

Helicopter carrying President Duque was shot at near the Venezuela border on Friday.

No one on board was injured, but photos released by the president's office showed the tail and main blade had been hit [Colombia Presidency/Handout via Reuters]
No one on board was injured, but photos released by the president's office showed the tail and main blade had been hit [Colombia Presidency/Handout via Reuters]
27 Jun 2021

The Colombian government is offering a reward of nearly $800,000 for information leading to the capture of those behind an attack on a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque near the Venezuela border on Friday.

The helicopter was approaching Cucuta airport on a flight from Sardinata when several shots – apparently from rifles – were fired at it.

Duque was flying with defence minister Diego Molano, interior minister Daniel Palacios and other officials at the time.

No one on board was injured, but photos released by the president’s office showed the tail and main blade had been hit.

“A reward of up to 3bn Colombia pesos [$796,000] is being offered” for information leading to “those responsible for this terrorist attack”, Molano said on Saturday in a video posted to social media.

General Jorge Vargas, the national police chief, said a search team sent to a nearby Cucuta neighbourhood found an AK-47 and a 7.62-calibre rifle “bearing the mark of the Venezuelan armed forces”.

Translation: “We offer a reward of up to 3,000 million pesos [$796,000] for information that allows locating those responsible for the attack against the president @IvanDuque. We call for the union of Colombians with the #Public Force to defeat terrorism together, ” Molano said.

Duque has repeatedly accused Venezuela’s socialist leader, Nicolas Maduro, of giving refuge to Colombian dissidents and armed rebel fighters.

Bogota and Caracas broke off diplomatic relations shortly after Duque, a conservative, came to power in 2018.

‘Our state is strong’

Earlier on Friday, Duque had attended an event in the Catatumbo region, one of the main coca-growing areas in a country that is the world’s leading cocaine exporter.

Holdouts from the disbanded FARC rebel group, an active fighter group called the National Liberation Army (ELN), and other armed bands have been fighting over drug trafficking revenues along the long and porous border with Venezuela.

“We are not frightened by violence or acts of terrorism,” Duque said after the attack on his chopper. “Our state is strong.”

Colombia has been experiencing some of its worst violence in years, particularly in rural areas including the border zone.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Thousands flee Kunduz as fighting rages between gov’t, Taliban

Fighting has raged across Kunduz province for days, with the Taliban and Afghan forces engaged in bloody battles [AFP]

In Pictures: Protests in Ramallah after activist’s death

Palestinians lift placards and national flags as they rally in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank to protest against the death of rights activist Nizar Banat while in the custody of Palestinian Authority security forces. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Australia’s Sydney and Darwin begin COVID-19 lockdowns

A man wearing a protective mask walks through the city centre on the first day of a two-week lockdown to curb the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney, Australia, June 26, 2021 [Loren Elliott/ Reuters]

Biden walks back veto threat on bipartisan infrastructure deal

US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure deal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2021 [Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters]
Most Read

New restrictions imposed amid struggle to contain Delta variant

A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the emergency tent at a hospital in Jakarta [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

Erdogan takes first step in controversial Istanbul canal project

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of Kanal Istanbul, [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

‘Dragon Man’ skull discovered in China could be new human species

Scientists says Dragon Man is a closer ancestor of modern man than the Neanderthals [Chuang Zhao/EurekAlert handout photo/AFP]

FDA adds heart inflammation warning to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

The warning noted that reports of adverse events following vaccination - particularly after the second dose - suggest increased risks of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart [File: Virginia Mayo/AP]