Live
News|Elections

Peru vote review to resume as country braces for protests

Supporters of presumed president-elect Pedro Castillo and right-wing Keiko Fujimori are taking to streets of Lima.

Peru's Pedro Castillo, who secured 50.12 percent support in the presidential election this month, greets supporters during a ceremony in Cusco on June 25 [File: Jose Carlos Angulo/AFP]
Peru's Pedro Castillo, who secured 50.12 percent support in the presidential election this month, greets supporters during a ceremony in Cusco on June 25 [File: Jose Carlos Angulo/AFP]
26 Jun 2021

Challenges to Peru’s tightly contested presidential election are expected to resume after a new judge was sworn in on Saturday to the panel overseeing disputes, as supporters of rival candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori took to the streets of Lima in protest.

Leftist schoolteacher and union leader Castillo declared victory after securing 50.12 percent support in the June 6 run-off – about 44,000 votes more than right-wing Fujimori – according to the full vote count.

But the daughter of ex-President Alberto Fujimori has alleged voter fraud – despite international observers saying the election took place without serious irregularities – and her camp has asked the National Jury of Elections (JNE) to review thousands of ballots.

The country’s electoral process was plunged into further uncertainty this week after one of the four magistrates on the jury reviewing contested ballots quit after clashing with the other officials over requests to nullify votes.

On Saturday, the jury swore in a replacement to allow the process to restart. “Electoral justice cannot be paralyzed or blocked, much less in this phase of the process,” said JNE President Jorge Salas.

The polarised presidential election came amid deep political divisions in Peru, which is struggling to cope with surging COVID-19 infections and deaths, as well as a pandemic-related economic downturn.

Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez, reporting from Lima, said supporters of Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo are protesting in the capital on Saturday evening.

“The situation is very tense … It’s been 20 days [since the election] and still no official results yet,” she said, adding that police are trying to keep the rival groups apart.

Backers of Castillo have been urging electoral authorities to certify the results, while Fujimori’s supporters have echoed the right-wing candidate’s claims that the vote was marred by fraud and want a thorough investigation, Sanchez reported.

But she said the Fujimori camp has offered no evidence to back up the fraud allegations.

“All the international observers that have been here – from the Organization of American States, Transparency International, the European Union, the US State Department, Canada – have said that the elections have been free and fair,” Sanchez said.

Supporters of Peru’s presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in Plaza San Martin in Lima on June 19 [Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters]
As tensions continue to rise, an audio recording was leaked of a jailed former intelligence adviser who was a close collaborator to former President Alberto Fujimori, seeking to influence the vote in favour of Keiko Fujimori. The Navy has said it will investigate phone calls from his prison on a naval base.

“We are outraged that an inmate appears on the scene at such a critical moment in our democratic life,” Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez told reporters on Saturday.

Peru’s new president is due to be sworn in on July 28, the country’s independence day.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

Italy keep nerve to beat Austria, reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Italy&#39;s Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after the team&#39;s 2-1 victory over Austria on June 26 [Carl Recine/Pool via Reuters]

Denmark breeze past Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Denmark&#39;s Kasper Dolberg, centre, celebrates his goal with his teammates during the Euro 2020 last 16 match against Wales at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam [Koen van Weel/Pool/AP photo]

Nicaragua: Police arrest brother of opposition leader Chamorro

Nicaragua&#39;s President Daniel Ortega has been accused of increasing authoritarianism amid a mass crackdown on political opposition leaders [File: Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters]

Palestinians protest against Mahmoud Abbas after activist’s death

Palestinian security officers fire tear gas at demonstrators in Ramallah during a rally protesting against the death of human rights activist Nizar Banat [Ahmad Gharabli/ AFP]
Most Read

‘Dragon Man’ skull discovered in China could be new human species

Scientists says Dragon Man is a closer ancestor of modern man than the Neanderthals [Chuang Zhao/EurekAlert handout photo/AFP]

Countries impose new restrictions amid struggle to contain Delta

Russia has seen an explosion of new cases since mid-June, driven by the Delta variant, which has now spread to Europe [Denis Grishkin/Moscow News Agency/Handout/Reuters]

Erdogan takes first step in controversial Istanbul canal project

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of Kanal Istanbul, [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with UK

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet flies during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2018 [File: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters]