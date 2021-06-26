Live
Record-chasing Italy face Austria in Euro 2020 last-16

Italy looking to extend 30-game winning streak as they take on underdogs Austria in the last 16 at Wembley.

Italy breezed through the group stage and have won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal [Pool via Reuters]
26 Jun 2021

Where: Wembley Stadium, London
When: Saturday, June 26
Kick-off: 21:00 GMT

Italy could break an 82-year national record when they take on Austria in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Saturday.

Roberto Mancini, who took over after Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, has rebuilt the Azzurri into contenders.

A win on Saturday could see the side extend its record-equalling 30-match unbeaten run and eclipse the one set under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.

Italy breezed through the group stage and have won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal.

They will be heavy favourites against an Austria side through to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time.

“Playing at Wembley really should be a pleasure because … well, sometimes players never get a chance to play there in their lives,” said former Manchester City boss Mancini.

“It’s such a spectacular stadium and I want us to go out there and play well because, well the stadium kind of deserves that.”

Austria advanced as runners-up from Group C after recovering from a 2-0 loss to Netherlands by beating Ukraine 1-0 in their final game.

“We know we’re the underdogs and it’s difficult to judge our realistic chances but even with 10 percent you can achieve a lot,” said Austria coach Franco Foda.

“This team has already achieved something spectacular but now we’re focused on taking the next step to make it to Munich.”

Meanwhile, defender Leonardo Bonucci said Italy would make a decision on whether to take the knee on Saturday after only five players did so against Wales.

“This evening we will have a team meeting to decide what we’ll do tomorrow which we should have done before Italy-Wales,” said Bonucci on Friday.

For Austria captain David Alaba, “taking the knee is a clear signal which has drawn attention to racism and this is a very positive sign”.

“We all have the same opinion about it. We will do it again against Italy,” said the Real Madrid defender.

Mancini added: “I think the most important thing is the freedom to choose.”

Austria’s players celebrate with fans after their match against Ukraine [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
