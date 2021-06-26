Italy looking to extend 30-game winning streak as they take on underdogs Austria in the last 16 at Wembley.

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

When: Saturday, June 26

Kick-off: 21:00 GMT

Italy could break an 82-year national record when they take on Austria in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Saturday.

Roberto Mancini, who took over after Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, has rebuilt the Azzurri into contenders.

A win on Saturday could see the side extend its record-equalling 30-match unbeaten run and eclipse the one set under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.

Italy breezed through the group stage and have won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal.

They will be heavy favourites against an Austria side through to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time.

“Playing at Wembley really should be a pleasure because … well, sometimes players never get a chance to play there in their lives,” said former Manchester City boss Mancini.

“It’s such a spectacular stadium and I want us to go out there and play well because, well the stadium kind of deserves that.”

🗣️ "Marco Verratti played an excellent match against Wales… He's surely in competition now for a place in the starting XI with Manuel Locatelli" 🇮🇹 Gianluca Zambrotta ponders some of the big question marks for Italy in their round of 16 tie.@azzurri | #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 25, 2021

Austria advanced as runners-up from Group C after recovering from a 2-0 loss to Netherlands by beating Ukraine 1-0 in their final game.

“We know we’re the underdogs and it’s difficult to judge our realistic chances but even with 10 percent you can achieve a lot,” said Austria coach Franco Foda.

“This team has already achieved something spectacular but now we’re focused on taking the next step to make it to Munich.”

Meanwhile, defender Leonardo Bonucci said Italy would make a decision on whether to take the knee on Saturday after only five players did so against Wales.

“This evening we will have a team meeting to decide what we’ll do tomorrow which we should have done before Italy-Wales,” said Bonucci on Friday.

For Austria captain David Alaba, “taking the knee is a clear signal which has drawn attention to racism and this is a very positive sign”.

“We all have the same opinion about it. We will do it again against Italy,” said the Real Madrid defender.

Mancini added: “I think the most important thing is the freedom to choose.”

Austria’s players celebrate with fans after their match against Ukraine [Marko Djurica/Reuters]