Live
News|Politics

Brazil judge voids ex-environment minister’s passport amid probe

Ricardo Salles resigned earlier this week after being accused of approving illegal timber export from the Amazon.

Salles, left, who was appointed as environment minister by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, right, in 2019 quit his post on Wednesday [File: Marcos Correa/Brazilian Presidency via Reuters]
Salles, left, who was appointed as environment minister by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, right, in 2019 quit his post on Wednesday [File: Marcos Correa/Brazilian Presidency via Reuters]
26 Jun 2021

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has revoked the passport of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who stepped down earlier this week amid an investigation into his alleged role in allowing illegal exports of timber from the Amazon rainforest.

Justice Carmen Lucia said in a ruling that Salles was barred from leaving the country after federal prosecutors entered a motion that he be considered a flight risk.

The former minister was given 24 hours to hand over his passport to police, according to court documents.

Salles could not immediately be reached for comment. The former minister has denied any wrongdoing.

In May, federal police disclosed that Salles and several other government officials were under investigation for allegations of possible corruption and other crimes in allowing illegal logged Amazon rainforest wood to be exported to the United States and Europe.

Earlier this month, Lucia also launched an investigation into whether Salles had obstructed the police logging probe.

Salles resigned on Wednesday, saying he wanted to allow for Brazil’s international and domestic agenda to be carried out as smoothly as possible.

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon surged during Salles’s tenure, hitting a 12-year high in 2020 with an area seven times the size of London destroyed.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead amid Indonesia COVID surge

Nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers have died from the virus since the pandemic started, with the country&#39;s medical association confirming on Friday that 401 doctors were among the victims - 14 of whom were fully vaccinated [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

Minneapolis reacts to Chauvin sentencing with hope, hesitation

People react outside Hennepin County Government Center as they hear the sentence pronounced on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 25, 2021 [Eric Miller/Reuters]

US report on documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

This video image obtained April 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots showing interactions with &#39;unidentified aerial phenomena&#39; [US DoD Handout/via AFP]

Biden highlights LGBTQ rights, says ‘Pride is back’ in WH

US President Joe Biden and LGBTQ advocate Ashton Mota of the GenderCool Project walking before delivering remarks to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the White House, Washington, DC [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Most Read

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses his sentencing hearing and the judge as he awaits his sentence after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021 in a still image from video [Pool via Reuters]

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with UK

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet flies during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2018 [File: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters]

Taliban says has right to react if US troops stay in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen [File: Karim Jaafar/AFP]

‘I will get answers’: John McAfee’s widow blames US for his death

Speaking to reporters in Barcelona, Spain, Janice McAfee said that her late husband&#39;s last words were &#39;I love you and I will call you in the evening&#39;, adding that she does not believe he was suicidal [Albert Gea/Reuters]