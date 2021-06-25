Several killed in knife attack in Germany’s Wuerzburg

Police say they arrested the assailant in the southern German city and there are no indications of other suspects.

Several people were killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern German city of Wuerzburg, police said.

“The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms. There are several injured as well as fatalities,” police said on Twitter on Friday, without giving details on the suspect’s motives.

“There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population,” the police said.

Bild newspaper reported that three people were killed and six wounded in the attack.

According to initial reports, the man attacked passers-by in the city centre of Wuerzburg without discernible reason. The police said they had received an emergency call at 5pm local time (15:00 GMT).

Videos posted on social media showed a young man seemingly holding a knife being warded off by other men holding chairs until police arrived. Another video appeared to show blood on the ground.

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people located between Munich and Frankfurt.