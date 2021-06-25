Live
News|Racism

Neo-Nazi group defaces George Floyd statue in New York City

The US far-right cell Patriot Front made inscriptions of its name on the monument to the Black man murdered by police.

Terrence Floyd (2nd L) stands with attendees at the unveiling of a statue of his brother George [File: Ed Jones/AFP]
Terrence Floyd (2nd L) stands with attendees at the unveiling of a statue of his brother George [File: Ed Jones/AFP]
25 Jun 2021

A statue of George Floyd was defaced and marked with the name of a neo-Nazi group in New York City, according to police, less than a week after it was unveiled.

Police officers said the nearly two-metre-tall monument to the 46-year-old Black man murdered by a police officer in May last year was found covered in paint on Thursday morning.

The inscription was of the United States far-right cell Patriot Front, which is thought to have similarly vandalised another Floyd tribute in neighbouring New Jersey.

Authorities released a video showing four individuals, one of whom was holding a spray paint can, near the scene of the crime in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn.

[Screenshot/Reuters]
The defacements came before the Friday sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the 45-year-old officer whose killing of Floyd sparked the biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades in the US.

New York police said they are investigating the attack on the monument.

“I’m going to be absolutely clear with the neo-Nazi group that did this: get out of our state,” tweeted New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, adding that specialist agents from the state police force would offer to help the investigation.

“We will bring these cowards to justice,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on Twitter.

The wooden statue – made by artist Chris Carnabuci – was inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Terrence Floyd, brother of George.

Late on Wednesday or early on Thursday, another statue of Floyd, in front of the town hall of Newark, New Jersey, was also covered in paint.

According to the news site NJ.com, the inscription “Patriot Front” was also discovered there, before the bronze statue was immediately cleaned.

Newark Police launched an investigation.

Minnesota law provides for a minimum sentence of 12.5 years for Chauvin, who has been jailed since being convicted on three counts of murder and manslaughter two months ago.

But the prosecution has cited Chauvin’s “particularly cruel” conduct and called for a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Death row inmates in Sri Lanka protest pardon granted to ex-MP

Inmates on the roof of Welikada Prison in Colombo hold banners saying &#39;Treat all inmates equally&#39; and &#39;Grant pardon to us like you did to terrorists and notorious politicians&#39; [Eranga Jayawardena/AP]

Taliban gains drive Afghanistan gov’t to arm local volunteers

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defence and security forces during a gathering in Kabul [Rahmat Gul/AP]

Israel reimposes indoor mask requirement amid COVID spike

The spike in new infections is a blow for a country that has vaccinated some 55 percent of its 9.3 million population with both doses [File: Corinna Kern/Reuters]

Central Sydney, Bondi Beach on COVID lockdown amid virus surge

Officials have issued health alerts overnight for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney, Australia&#39;s largest city and home to a fifth of the country&#39;s 25 million population, as total infections in the latest outbreak topped 60 [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Most Read

Israeli settlers refuse to vacate illegal West Bank settlement

An Israeli soldier runs as smoke rises from burning tyres during a Palestinian protest against Jewish settlements in the town of Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

Researchers find ‘new type of early human’ near Israel’s Ramla

An Israeli scientist holds two pieces of fossilised bone of a previously unknown kind of early human [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

India’s ex-TikTok stars ‘feel lost’, ‘forgotten’ a year after ban

Homemaker Sangita Gaikwad had more than 100,000 followers on TikTok [Courtesy of Sangita Gaikwad]

Warren Buffet resigns from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett (right) gave no reason for stepping down from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but questions have been raised about the structure of its leadership after reports of Bill Gates&#39;s behaviour in the workplace [Bloomberg]