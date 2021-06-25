Biden to reassure Afghanistan leaders of US support

United States President Joe Biden is set to host Afghan leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah for a meeting at the White House designed to demonstrate a continuing US commitment to Afghanistan as US troops withdraw.

President Biden holds a “fundamental belief” that “after 20 years, it’s time to bring our troops home”, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday in advance of the meeting.

“We are doing that in an orderly and timely fashion,” Psaki told reporters at the White House.

The bulk of about 4,000 US soldiers now in Afghanistan will be moved out in the next two weeks, and the US expects to remove American and coalition commanders by July 4, meeting an internal deadline the Pentagon developed months ago, according to The Associated Press news service.

“We are committed to supporting the Afghan people and the Afghan national defence and security forces, even as we continue to undertake a security transition,” Psaki said.

“The president is also going to emphasize during this meeting the need for unity cohesion and for the Afghan government to focus on the key challenges of Afghanistan faces,” she said.

Amid heightened security, President Ghani is scheduled to give remarks at a media conference in Washington, DC after the White House meeting with Biden.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, met at the Capitol on Friday with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo] Biden had set a formal deadline for the withdrawal of US and foreign forces from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the US invasion following the al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington, DC.

About 650 US soldiers will remain in Afghanistan to provide security for the US and international diplomats in Kabul after the main American military contingent completes its withdrawal, US officials told the AP.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview that the armed group has the “right to react” if the US keeps troops in Afghanistan after September 11, when the withdrawal is due to complete.

“If they stay here, then I think it is a kind of continuation of the occupation. They have violated and we fully have the right to react,” Shaheen said.

Several hundred additional US troops will remain at the Kabul airport, potentially until September, to assist Turkish troops providing security there in what the US officials described as a temporary move until a more formal Turkey-led security operation is in place.

Turkey has 500 soldiers in Afghanistan already as part of the NATO deployment and they will be reassigned to protect the airport, Turkey’s defence minister has said.

Biden and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had discussed the airport security arrangement when the two met in Brussels on the sideline of the NATO summit earlier in June.

Fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban has increased in recent weeks as the Taliban intensified attacks on Afghan security forces and police raising prospects of a renewed civil war.

Since May, fighters affiliated with the armed group have taken over swaths of territory surrounding provincial capitals. The Taliban advances have raised alarms at the UN and among top US officials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting his French counterpart in Paris on Friday, said the Taliban’s attacks are not in keeping with the framework for peace negotiations the US had agreed with the armed group.

“We’re looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan,” Blinken told reporters at a media conference in Paris.

“We’re also looking very hard at whether the Taliban is at all serious about a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Blinken said.

“We continue to be engaged on the diplomacy but actions that would try to take the country by force are of course totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution,” he said.

As the withdrawal nears conclusion, the Biden administration is preparing to evacuate potentially thousands of Afghan translators, drivers and aides who worked for the US.

“We have identified a group … who have served as interpreters and translators – as well as other at-risk categories – who have assisted us. They will be relocated to a location outside of Afghanistan before we complete our military drawdown by September,” Psaki said on Friday.