Live
News|Military

Pentagon translator jailed for exposing US sources in Iraq

Mariam Thompson sentenced to 23 years in jail for passing the names of US informants to a man linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Thompson was arrested by federal authorities in February 2020 [File: Charles Dharapak/AP]
Thompson was arrested by federal authorities in February 2020 [File: Charles Dharapak/AP]
24 Jun 2021

A Pentagon translator has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for passing the names of United States informants in Iraq to a person linked to Lebanon’s powerful Shia movement Hezbollah.

Mariam Thompson, 62, admitted transmitting the classified information to a Lebanese national in the belief that it was being passed on to the group – designated a “terrorist organisation” by Washington.

“Thompson’s sentence reflects the seriousness of her violation of the trust of the American people, of the human sources she jeopardised and of the troops who worked at her side as friends and colleagues,” John Demers, head of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This case should serve as a clear reminder to all of those entrusted with national defence information that unilaterally disclosing such information for personal gain, or that of others, is not selfless or heroic; it is criminal,” said Alan Kohler Jr, assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

According to court documents, Thompson, a Lebanon-born US citizen, worked as an interpreter on a foreign military base when, in 2017, she began a relationship on a video app with a man who said he was connected to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Over time, Thompson developed a romantic interest in her co-conspirator,” the justice department said.

She later learned that the man had a family member who was in the Lebanese interior ministry and that the co-conspirator claimed to have received a ring from Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah.

Security clearance

Thompson was assigned to the US special forces in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region, in December 2019. She had a top-secret government security clearance.

At the time, the unit was initiating attacks against Kataib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia, which ended on January 3, 2020, with the death of powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Kataib Hezbollah.

Following the January 3, 2020, US assassination of powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, leader of the Kataib Hezbollah pro-Iranian militia, Thompson’s contact asked for information about human assets who had helped the US carry out the attack.

She gave him data on several US informants, including the real names of at least eight clandestine contacts, and information on US military targets and tactics.

Thompson admitted she understood the information would be passed on to Hezbollah.

She was arrested by federal authorities the next month, in late February 2020.

Thompson said she had been “desperate” for someone to love her in her old age and did not set out to harm anyone.

“I just wanted to have someone to love me in my old age, and because I was desperate for that love I forgot who I was for a short period of time,” Thompson was quoted as saying by the Washington Post newspaper.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Russia-EU summit plan: Putin backs talks as some EU states resist

The EU froze summits with Putin in the wake of Russia&#39;s annexation of Crimea in 2014 [File: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters]

Stuck in the waiting room: Albania’s years-long bid to join EU

Prime Minister Edi Rama, left, told Al Jazeera Albania deserves to start formal talks to join the EU [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Getting SDGs back on track: A conversation with UNDP’s Steiner

Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Achim Steiner says the Achilles heel of the global economic recovery is the growing number of countries facing coronavirus vaccine disparity and debt distress [File: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

Massive rescue mission launched after Miami condo collapse

Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search-and-rescue operation and there was no word yet on casualties [Marco Bello/Reuters]
Most Read

McAfee found dead in cell after Spanish court allows extradition

John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday after a Spanish court ruled to allow him to be extradited to the United States to face tax evasion charges [File: Ng Han Guan/AP]

‘Horrific’: Another discovery of Indigenous graves in Canada

Pairs of children&#39;s shoes and toys are seen at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School [File: Dennis Owen/Reuters]

UK, Russia escalate war of words over Black Sea warship incident

Incidents involving aircraft or ships are not uncommon at Russia’s borders, especially during heightened tensions with the West, but rarely result in open fire [FIle: Sergey Smolentsev/Reuters]

Warren Buffet resigns from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett (right) gave no reason for stepping down from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but questions have been raised about the structure of its leadership after reports of Bill Gates&#39;s behaviour in the workplace [Bloomberg]