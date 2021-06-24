Live
News|Indigenous Rights

Canada: Hundreds of graves found at Indigenous boarding school

Cowessess First Nation announces discovery of up to 751 unmarked graves on former Marieval Indian Residential School grounds.

24 Jun 2021

Cowessess First Nation announced the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Chief Cadmus Delorme said they have likely found “751 unmarked graves. This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The gravesite was administered by the Roman Catholic Church, Delorme said. He said there were once likely gravestones marking the graves, which could have been removed.

Removing gravestones is a crime in Canada, Delorme said, and the area is being treated as a crime scene.

 

The area of the Marieval Indian Residential School is seen in an undated map on the Cowessess Reserve near Grayson, Saskatchewan, Canada [National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation/Handout via Reuters]
He continued: “We cannot confirm they are all children. But there are oral stories that there are adults in this gravesite, as well.”

The discovery comes weeks after the discovery of over 200 children’s remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, which shocked the nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described that discovery as heartbreaking.

Delorme said the machine used to discover the grave had a error rate of roughly ten percent to 15 percent, but at least 600 graves had been confirmed.

“It’s real. It’s there”, Delorme said, going to say Canada needs “truth and reconciliation” about its historic treatment of Indigenous people.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Taking the pulse of the US economy: What the latest data tells us

There were 9.3 million jobless workers in the United States in May, but in April, there were a record 9.3 million job openings [File: Amy Sancetta/AP]

UN says 230,000 displaced by Myanmar fighting

A woman displaced by fighting in eastern Myanmar feeds a baby at a forest camp in Kayah State [File: Reuters]

Fed up, Argentina’s domestic workers demand a better deal

Domestic worker Angelica Lopez at a labour protest in Buenos Aires, standing in front of a banner bearing the name of the union she co-leads [Courtesy of Anita Pouchard Serra with the support of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting]

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Friday for murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces 10 to 40 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd [File: Minnesota Department of Corrections/via Reuters]
Most Read

UK, Russia escalate war of words over Black Sea warship incident

Incidents involving aircraft or ships are not uncommon at Russia’s borders, especially during heightened tensions with the West, but rarely result in open fire [FIle: Sergey Smolentsev/Reuters]

‘Horrific’: Another discovery of Indigenous graves in Canada

Pairs of children&#39;s shoes and toys are seen at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School [File: Dennis Owen/Reuters]

McAfee found dead in cell after Spanish court allows extradition

John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday after a Spanish court ruled to allow him to be extradited to the United States to face tax evasion charges [File: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]

Warren Buffet resigns from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett (right) gave no reason for stepping down from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but questions have been raised about the structure of its leadership after reports of Bill Gates&#39;s behaviour in the workplace [Bloomberg]