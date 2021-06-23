‘Sabotage attack’ on nuclear building foiled: Iranian media

The attack was halted ‘before causing any damage to the building’, news agencies said.

A sabotage attempt against a building of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization was foiled on Wednesday, Iranian media reported.

An Iranian news site close to security services said authorities thwarted a “sabotage attack” on the country’s civilian nuclear programme, without providing further information.

Social media channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) said a drone tried to attack the building.

Nournews, a website believed to be close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported the attack was halted “before causing any damage to the building”.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and determine the facts surrounding the incident,” said Nournews.

When asked for comment, an Iranian official referred to the Nournews report. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorisation to discuss the matter with the media.

Iran’s English-Language Press TV reported “the hostile attempt occurred on early Wednesday, but did not result in any casualties or damage owing to tight security precautions adopted following similar acts of sabotage against Iranian nuclear sites and scientists”.

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said the building under attack was located near Karaj City, 40km (25 miles) west the capital of Tehran.

The website of state-owned IRAN newspaper published the same report without offering the location or other details.