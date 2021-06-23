Live
News|Nuclear Energy

‘Sabotage attack’ on nuclear building foiled: Iranian media

The attack was halted ‘before causing any damage to the building’, news agencies said.

An Iranian flag is seen outside the building housing the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the country's south [File: Begriyz Mehri/AFP]
An Iranian flag is seen outside the building housing the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the country's south [File: Begriyz Mehri/AFP]
23 Jun 2021

A sabotage attempt against a building of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization was foiled on Wednesday, Iranian media reported.

An Iranian news site close to security services said authorities thwarted a “sabotage attack” on the country’s civilian nuclear programme, without providing further information.

Social media channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) said a drone tried to attack the building.

Nournews, a website believed to be close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported the attack was halted “before causing any damage to the building”.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and determine the facts surrounding the incident,” said Nournews.

When asked for comment, an Iranian official referred to the Nournews report. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorisation to discuss the matter with the media.

Iran’s English-Language Press TV reported “the hostile attempt occurred on early Wednesday, but did not result in any casualties or damage owing to tight security precautions adopted following similar acts of sabotage against Iranian nuclear sites and scientists”.

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said the building under attack was located near Karaj City, 40km (25 miles) west the capital of Tehran.

The website of state-owned IRAN newspaper published the same report without offering the location or other details.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Hamas denounces Israel ‘blackmail and arm-twisting’ over Gaza aid

Mofeed Sabit, 64, sits on a sofa on a road covered in debris from air strikes that destroyed nearby buildings last month in Magazzi, Gaza Strip [John Minchillo/AP]

Three Murugappan family members given temporary Australia visas

The treatment of the Murugappan family has shocked many Australians, putting pressure on the government to allow them to stay permanently [File: Richard Wainwright/EPA]

Former Mauritanian president jailed, faces graft charges

Aziz has twice gone before a magistrate since corruption charges were brought in March [File: Ludovic Marin via Reuters]

Euro 2020: England top group, Scotland sent packing

A 3-1 defeat to Croatia on Tuesday ended Scotland&#39;s hopes of progressing through to the knockouts [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

India says COVID Delta Plus ‘variant of concern’, 22 cases found

COVID-19 patients being treated inside an overcrowded casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: NY Times

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the Saudi crown prince in the kingdom&#39;s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 [File: AFP]

Aid to Palestinians promised by US blocked by Republican senator

Artist Saja Moussa draws on broken tiles from her family&#39;s house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, damaged by Israeli bombing in May [Adel Hana/AP Photo]