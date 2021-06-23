Live
News|Infographic

Infographic: The global COVID vaccine divide

Fewer than one percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

By Mohammed Haddad
23 Jun 2021

So far at least 2.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide with 40 million shots given every day, according to Our World in Data, a non-profit online scientific publication based at the University of Oxford.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic last year, world leaders and health experts have called for fair and equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines. But for many nations, that has not been the case.

Low-income countries left behind

Of the global doses administered, most still remain among wealthier nations. North America makes up about five percent of the world’s population but accounts for 16 percent of those who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Europeans make up 17 percent of global vaccine recipients despite comprising around 10 percent of the world’s population.

Only 1.7 percent of vaccines (45 million) have been given in Africa, despite the continent making up 17 percent (1.3 billion) of the world’s population.

Global vaccine rates

About 1.7 billion people, or 22 percent of the world’s population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 783 million people, or 10 percent of the globe, are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Within North America, the continent currently with the highest vaccination rate – two out of every five people (41 percent) have received at least one dose. One-third of people are fully vaccinated there.

In Africa, the continent with the lowest vaccine rates, one out of every 40 people (2.5 percent) has received at least one jab, with only one out of every 100 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccine shortages

According to the WHO’s senior adviser Dr Bruce Aylward, the COVAX initiative – which aims to provide global access to COVID-19 vaccines – has delivered 90 million doses to 131 countries. However, this was nowhere near enough to protect populations from a virus still spreading around the world, he said.

Aylward added, “well over half of countries have run out of stock and are calling for additional vaccines”.

Most African countries received their vaccines under the COVAX initiative, which were largely sourced from the Serum Institute of India.

However, following a brutal second wave in India, vaccine exports were halted. Manufacturers have since faced issues with ramping up production in a short amount of time.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Air raid kills dozens in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, say witnesses

The reported air attack comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Three killed in blast near LeT founder Hafiz Saeed’s Lahore home

Security officials inspect the site of an explosion that killed at least three people and wounded several others in Pakistan&#39;s eastern city of Lahore [Arif Ali/AFP]

EU citizens in UK to be given 28 days to apply for settled status

About 5.6 million people and their dependents have applied for settled status under the UK&#39;s post-Brexit scheme for European Union and European Economic Area citizens [File: Tolga Akmen/AFP]

Explainer: What is the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19?

A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amid the spread of the coronavirus disease at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

‘Sabotage attack’ on Iranian nuclear building foiled

An Iranian flag is seen outside the building housing the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the country&#39;s south [Atta Kenare/AFP]
OPINION

‘My Zionism’: Israel’s latest unsuccessful PR stunt

Israeli reservist Ashager Araro released a video titled &#34;My Zionism&#34; on social media on June 1, 2021 [Screengrab/Twitter]

Aid to Palestinians promised by US blocked by Republican senator

Artist Saja Moussa draws on broken tiles from her family&#39;s house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, damaged by Israeli bombing in May [Adel Hana/AP Photo]