Live
News

Greek bishops attacked with caustic liquid at meeting, 10 wounded

Victims being treated for burns after the Athens meeting attack, allegedly by a priest facing a disciplinary hearing.

Police officers at the entrance of Petraki Monastery in Athens [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
Police officers at the entrance of Petraki Monastery in Athens [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
23 Jun 2021

Seven senior members of Greece’s Orthodox Church and three other people have been hospitalised with burns after being attacked with a caustic liquid, allegedly by a priest facing a disciplinary hearing, authorities said.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Petraki Monastery in Greece’s capital, Athens, at a meeting of senior bishops.

The 37-year-old priest, who was facing the hearing for alleged drug-related offences, was arrested unharmed and taken for questioning.

Police identified the victims as the metropolitan bishops Antonios of Glyfada, Kyrillos of Kifissia, Kallinikos of Arta, Nikodimos of Kassandra, Dionysios IV of Zakynthos, Dimitrios of Goumenissis, and Andreas of Dryinoupolis.

A police officer who helped restrain the suspect was also injured, as were a lawyer and a presiding clergyman.

Police said it was not immediately clear what liquid was used, but added that the victims were being treated for burns.

“I express my abhorrence at this unprecedented event,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou wrote in a tweet after contacting Archbishop Ieronymos, the leader of the Greek church.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias visited an Athens hospital where the bishops were initially treated, joined by Archbishop Ieronymos.

Kikilias said four of the bishops were lightly injured and were receiving first aid. One was transferred to the plastic surgery unit of another hospital and the other two might also be transferred to other hospitals with specialised units, including one with a specialist eye clinic.

He said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had asked for constant updates on the case.

Ieronymos told reporters he was “deeply saddened” by the attack but relieved that none of the injuries was considered by doctors to be life-threatening.

The motives for the attack were not immediately clear. The state-run ERT television reported that the hearing was held as an appeal to depose the priest from the clergy.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Ortega allies threaten, as opponents are arrested, flee Nicaragua

Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro (L), director of Confidencial and Esta Semana news media, is pushed away by riot police outside El Confidencial offices in Managua on December 14, 2020 - he fled Nicaragua Monday June 21, 2021 [File: STR/AFP]

Russian billionaire’s ex-wife strikes deal with UAE wealth fund

Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund is paying about $200m for a stake in the company founded by Polina Yumasheva’s former husband, Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, people familiar with the matter said [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

UK police officer convicted of manslaughter of Dalian Atkinson

Dalian Atkinson representing England during a match against Ireland on March 27, 1990 [File: Radford/Allsport/Reuters]

McAfee found dead in cell after Spanish court allows extradition

John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday after a Spanish court ruled to allow him to be extradited to the United States to face tax evasion charges [File: Ng Han Guan/AP]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Warren Buffet resigns from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett (right) gave no reason for stepping down from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but questions have been raised about the structure of its leadership after reports of Bill Gates&#39;s behaviour in the workplace [Bloomberg]

Russia says warning shots fired at British destroyer in Black Sea

Wednesday&#39;s incident involved British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender, which was in Istanbul earlier this month [File: Yoruk Isik/Reuters]

The Indigenous woman who survived a desolate Arctic island

Ada Blackjack pictured on Wrangel Island with her expedition teammates and the expedition cat, Vic [Creative Commons]