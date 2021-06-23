Live
News|Euro2020

Euro 2020: Spain thrash Slovakia, Sweden beat Poland to top group

Sweden top Group E with seven points after a 3-2 win over Poland; Spain finish second with five points after the first tournament win against Slovakia.

Spain will next meet Croatia in Copenhagen [.Julio Munoz/Reuters]
23 Jun 2021

Spain have thrashed Slovakia 5-0 to set up a last-16 Euro 2020 clash against Croatia, while Sweden scored in stoppage time to beat Poland and finish top of the group.

Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made a stunning save to keep out an Alvaro Morata penalty but gave Spain the lead on the half-hour mark when he palmed the ball into his own net after a Pablo Sarabia shot had cannoned off the crossbar and looped back towards goal.

Aymeric Laporte headed in a second goal on the stroke of halftime before second-half goals from Sarabia, Ferran Torres and a Juraj Kucka own goal rounded off an emphatic win on Wednesday, Spain’s first in the football tournament.

Luis Enrique’s side, which finished second in Group E with five points, two points behind Sweden, will next meet Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday. Slovakia, who came third with three points and a goal difference of minus five, are heading home.

Viktor Claesson celebrates scoring Sweden’s third goal against Poland [Anton Vaganov/Reuters]
In the group’s other match, Sweden winger Emil Forsberg scored a double including the second-fastest strike in European Championship history before Viktor Claesson’s stoppage-time goal helped his country secure a 3-2 win over Poland.

It was a heartbreaking end to Poland’s campaign after they twice drew level through talismanic skipper Robert Lewandowski, whose 84th-minute equaliser for 2-2 gave them a glimmer of hope.

Sweden will next face one of the third-placed sides from Groups B, C or D – Finland, Ukraine or the Czech Republic – in Glasgow on June 29.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
