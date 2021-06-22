Live
News|Indigenous Rights

Canada: China seeks probe into Indigenous children’s remains

Joined by Russia, Iran, North Korea and other allies, China calls on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate.

People visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the remains of 215 children that were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, June 6, 2021 [File: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]
People visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the remains of 215 children that were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, June 6, 2021 [File: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]
22 Jun 2021

China and its allies called on Tuesday for an independent investigation into the discovery last month of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at a Canadian boarding school.

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found in British Colombia at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, a discovery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as heartbreaking.

“We call for a thorough and impartial investigation into all cases where crimes were committed against the Indigenous people, especially children, so as to bring those responsible to justice, and offer full remedy to victims,” Jiang Duan, a senior official at China’s mission to the UN in Geneva, told the Human Rights Council.

He read the statement out on behalf of countries including Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela. Canada later delivered a joint statement on behalf of more than 40 countries calling for access to China’s Xinjiang region to look into alleged mass detention of Uighur Muslims.

Canada’s residential school system, which forcibly separated Indigenous children from their families, constituted “cultural genocide”, a six-year investigation into the now-defunct system found in 2015.

Leslie Norton, Canada’s ambassador, told the council that what happened at the Kamloops school was “neither an exception nor an isolated incident” and that Indigenous children had suffered severe injustices and mistreatment over decades.

“As Prime Minister Trudeau recently stated, we also acknowledge that Indigenous people still face systemic racism, discrimination and injustices,” she said, adding that it was addressing issues and supporting communities.

The discovery of the children’s remains in Canada’s westernmost province reopened persistent wounds for First Nations, Métis and Inuit, especially residential school survivors and their families.

Canada formally apologised for its residential school system in 2008, and as part of a class-action settlement with survivors, more than $2.68bn ($3.23bn Canadian) in compensation has been paid to more than 26,700 claimants, according to a report issued earlier this year.

Trudeau, who campaigned on a promise to relaunch Ottawa’s relationship with Indigenous people, said earlier this month that the mass grave found at Kamloops residential school was “a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country’s history”.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

What does Pashinyan’s election victory mean for Armenia?

Armenia&#39;s acting prime minister and leader of the Civil Contract party, Nikol Pashinyan, attends a rally after the snap parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia, June 21, 2021 [Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via Reuters]

US crime rise draws fears of ‘bloody summer’, calls for more cops

New York City police officers investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed in the Brooklyn borough, June 11, 2021 [Justin Lane/EPA-EFE]

Putin accuses US of orchestrating 2014 ‘coup’ in Ukraine

Putin said post-Cold War dynamics that left countries faced with an &#39;artificial choice&#39; between siding with the West or Russia shaped the &#39;Ukrainian tragedy&#39; of 2014 [File: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters]

Euro 2020: England look for top spot, Scotland seek progress

England are assured of a last-16 berth, but the absence of Chelsea duo Mount and Chilwell has England coach Gareth Southgate worried [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Bitcoin forms ‘death cross’, hinting at more pain to come

Bitcoin has lost 40 percent of its value in the past two months [File: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg]

Trump wanted to send COVID-infected Americans to Guantanamo: Book

Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021, after he left the White House [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce throws spotlight on money manager

Monday&#39;s rebranding of Bill and Melinda Gates Investments to Cascade Investment is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the largest fortunes in the world when Bill and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]