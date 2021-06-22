Live
Canada, allies to China: Open Xinjiang to ‘independent observers’

Amid allegations of abuse of Uighurs, more than 40 countries urge China to allow the UN access to Xinjiang.

Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
More than 40 countries urged China on Tuesday to allow the United Nations human rights chief immediate access to Xinjiang to look into reports that more than a million people have been unlawfully detained there, some subjected to torture or forced labour.

The joint statement on China was read out by Canadian Ambassador Leslie Norton on behalf of countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and the United States to the UN Human Rights Council.

Beijing denies all allegations of abuse of Uighurs and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat “religious extremism”.

“Credible reports indicate that over a million people have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang and that there is widespread surveillance disproportionately targeting Uighurs and members of other minorities and restrictions on fundamental freedoms and Uighur culture,” the joint statement said.

“We urge China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the High Commissioner,” it added, referring to Michelle Bachelet.

Bachelet told the council on Monday that she hoped to agree on terms for a visit this year to China, including Xinjiang, to examine reports of serious violations against Muslim Uighurs.

Her office has been negotiating access since September 2018.

Jiang Yingfeng, a senior diplomat at China’s mission to the UN in Geneva, rejected the statement on Tuesday as interference driven by “political motives”.

“We welcome the visit by the High Commissioner to China, to Xinjiang. This visit is for promoting exchanges and cooperation rather than an investigation based on so-called presumption of guilt,” he told the council without giving a timeline.

The Canadian-led statement cited reports of torture, forced sterilisation, sexual violence and forced separation of children from their parents.

It decried a law imposed a year ago in Hong Kong against what China deems secession and terrorism. The first trials are due to begin this week of people arrested under the legislation.

“We continue to be deeply concerned about the deterioration of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong under the National Security Law and about the human rights situation in Tibet,” it said.

Jiang said: “Since the national security law, Hong Kong has witnessed change from chaos to rule of law.”

The statement read by Canada came hours after China and its allies called for an independent investigation into the discovery last month of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

China’s move angered Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who later condemned what he called “the systemic abuse and human rights violations” in Xinjiang, said a Canadian truth and reconciliation commission had worked from 2008 to 2015 to address the mistreatment of the Indigenous population.

“Where is China’s truth and reconciliation commission? Where is their truth? Where is the openness that Canada has always shown and the responsibility that Canada has taken for the terrible mistakes of the past?” Trudeau asked.

Source: Reuters

