Live
News|Politics

Argentina, Mexico withdraw envoys over Nicaragua crackdown

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government has arrested 17 opposition figures this month, including five presidential hopefuls.

Critics accuse Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega of jailing opponents ahead of elections later this year [File: Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters]
Critics accuse Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega of jailing opponents ahead of elections later this year [File: Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters]
21 Jun 2021

Mexico and Argentina have recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations in response to President Daniel Ortega’s mounting crackdown on the opposition, a joint statement said on Monday.

Both countries want to consult their ambassadors about “the worrisome political-legal actions taken by the Nicaraguan government in recent days that have put at risk the well-being and freedom of various opposition figures [including presidential pre-candidates], activists and Nicaraguan businessmen,” their foreign ministries said. They want to promote a dialogue with Ortega’s government.

Argentina and Mexico will continue to press for “the full respect and promotion of human rights” as well as civil and political liberties, the statement said.

Mexico and Argentina had broken with others in the region last week in not voting in favour of an Organization of American States resolution condemning more than a dozen recent arrests in Nicaragua of key opposition figures.

They offered to help foster dialogue to resolve the situation in the Central American country, which is scheduled to hold the presidential election in November.

Nicaraguan authorities have arrested 17 opposition figures this month, including five potential presidential candidates, eliciting international condemnation and fresh US sanctions.

On Sunday night, journalist and presidential hopeful Miguel Mora was arrested at his home for “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs and requesting military intervention”, according to authorities.

The Nicaraguan government says the detainees are “usurpers” funded by the United States to topple Ortega.

The 75-year-old governed Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, returned to power in 2007 and has won two successive re-elections since then.

He is widely expected to seek a fourth term in the upcoming November elections, though he has not yet confirmed that he will.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

WHO to set up mRNA COVID vaccine hub in South Africa

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says two companies had signed up so far and the WHO is in talks with Pfizer and Moderna about participating [File: Christopher Black /WHO via AFP]

Will democracy in Ethiopia be established?

US, EU, Canada and UK slap sanctions on Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was urged to cooperate with investigations into the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk [File: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via Reuters]

Poorer nations bear brunt of global development fund dry up: UN

Foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean plummeted in 2020, falling by 45 percent to $88bn, according to the United Nations figures [File: Santiago Arcos/Reuters]
Most Read

Iran’s President-elect Raisi addresses ties to mass executions

Raisi became Iran&#39;s eighth president in an election on Friday [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce throws spotlight on money manager

Monday&#39;s rebranding of Bill and Melinda Gates Investments to Cascade Investment is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the largest fortunes in the world when Bill and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Israeli PM says Raisi win a ‘wake up’ call over Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned Iran&#39;s president-elect as he chaired the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government [Emmanuel Dunand/Pool via AP]

Former president Karzai says US failed in Afghanistan

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai had harsh words and uncompromising criticism of US war tactics over the past twenty years in Afghanistan [File: Reuters]