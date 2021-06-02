Live
News|Politics

Belarus: NATO talks sanctions after plane diversion

Stoltenberg says Belarus to be punished over flight diversion as shock grows after activist stabbed self in Minsk court.

Stoltenberg (left) has led NATO's condemnation of Minsk's move on May 23 to divert a Ryanair passenger plane and arrest a journalist on board [Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters]
Stoltenberg (left) has led NATO's condemnation of Minsk's move on May 23 to divert a Ryanair passenger plane and arrest a journalist on board [Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters]
2 Jun 2021

Pressure mounted on Belarus on Wednesday as NATO’s chief called for sanctions to be implemented after Minsk’s controversial flight diversion, and as shock rose over an activist’s apparent suicide attempt in court.

Belarus on May 23 scrambled a military jet to escort a Ryanair plane to Minsk, later arresting wanted activist Roman Protasevich and his partner who were on board. Belarus says it had been notified of a bomb threat, but many in the West saw the diversion as a move to jail Protasevich.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that some members of the transatlantic security alliance were considering taking further action after the European Union and United States rolled out measures against Belarus.

“I think the most important thing now is to make sure that those sanctions that are agreed are fully implemented,” Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to London for talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“It has to be clear that when a regime like the regime in Minsk behaves in the way they did, violating basic international norms and rules, we will impose costs on them.”

Apparent suicide attempt in court

Stoltenberg’s comments came after a Belarusian activist stabbed himself in the neck during a court hearing on Tuesday after reportedly being told his family and neighbours faced prosecution if he did not plead guilty.

Footage by RFE/RL showed Stepan Latypov lying on a wooden bench inside a prisoner’s cage in the courtroom in the capital Minsk, with police officers standing over him and onlookers screaming.

Latypov was taken to hospital following the incident. Belarusian health authorities reported he was in stable condition following surgery.

The 41-year-old was arrested in September during a crackdown on mass anti-government protests. The demonstrations had erupted in response to a disputed election that handed President Alexander Lukashenko another term.

Latypov had stood in front of a mural in Minsk in a bid to stop authorities painting over opposition graffiti.

He was charged with organising riots, resisting police and fraud. A state television report also accused him of planning to poison police.

He denies any wrongdoing.

In court, Latypov stabbed himself in the throat with an object resembling a pen, Viasna-96 reported.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, said Latypov’s actions were “the result of state terror, repressions, torture in Belarus”.

Plane diversion fallout

Minsk’s diversion of the plane with Protasevich on board, which was flying from Greece to Lithuania but had been in Belarusian airspace when forced to land, provoked international outrage and saw the EU ban Belarusian planes from the bloc’s airspace.

The bloc had also urged airlines to avoid flying over the ex-Soviet state.

But the chief executive of Wizz Air on Wednesday warned the bloc’s response had negatively impacted aviation, saying they made the industry “a toy of politics” and could undermine its efforts to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think this is the right response,” Joszef Varadi told Reuters. “I don’t think aviation should be used as a means for political sanctions.

“Nothing has happened that would have jeopardised flight safety or security.

“I don’t think anyone was unsafe for a second. It’s a political measure. This is not a safety measure.”

Protasevich is accused by Minsk of helping orchestrate last year’s anti-government rallies.

Lukashenko’s administration has since clamped down on shows of dissent, arresting opposition activists and protesters.

All major opposition figures are now in jail or exile, and several independent media outlets have been closed.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Budapest mayor tries to rename streets in protest against China

One street will be named after the Dalai Lama, exiled spiritual leader of Tibet, labelled a dangerous separatist by Beijing [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]

Kenya gov’t appeals ruling against BBI constitutional changes

Kenya&#39;s President Uhuru Kenyatta has described the High Court&#39;s opposition to the BBI as an &#39;attempt to stop the will of the people&#39; [File: Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters]

Aramco is planning a bond sale to fund $75bn dividend

Almost all Saudi Aramco&#39;s payouts go to the Saudi government, which is trying to narrow a budget deficit that widened to 12 percent of gross domestic product last year [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

For Turkish lira traders, Erdogan demand evokes deja vu

The Turkish lira has already been battered by bets that the central bank would lower interest rates, plunging 14 percent against the dollar this year, the biggest drop among emerging-market currencies [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Large Iranian navy ship sinks after catching fire

The vessel sank close to the port of Jask in the south of the country, near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway [Handout via EPA]

Israel will ask US for $1bn to ‘replenish’ Iron Dome

Israel&#39;s Iron Dome air defence system intercepted hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza during the 11-day war that ended on May 21 [File: Ariel Schalit/AP]

Netanyahu faces uncertain future as coalition deadline nears

Netanyahu is Israel&#39;s longest serving prime minister [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Poverty, stigma behind bodies floating in India’s Ganges River

Relatives carry the body of a man for cremation after they, according to the relatives, were denied permission for his burial, past shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, on the banks of the Ganges River in Shringverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh [File: Ritesh Shukla/Reuters]