Live
News|Human Rights

Budapest mayor tries to rename streets in protest against China

In a demonstration against Beijing’s alleged rights abuses, mayor attempts to rename streets where China’s Fudan University plans to open a campus.

One street will be named after the Dalai Lama, exiled spiritual leader of Tibet, labelled a dangerous separatist by Beijing [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
One street will be named after the Dalai Lama, exiled spiritual leader of Tibet, labelled a dangerous separatist by Beijing [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
2 Jun 2021

The liberal opposition mayor of Budapest announced on Wednesday he would rename streets in the Hungarian capital near a planned campus of a Chinese university to commemorate alleged human rights abuses by Beijing.

One street will be named after the Dalai Lama, exiled spiritual leader of Tibet, labelled a dangerous separatist by Beijing.

Another will be called “Uighur Martyrs’ Road” after the mainly Muslim ethnic group that Washington and other capitals say has been victim of a Chinese genocide.

A third will be called “Free Hong Kong Road” and a fourth street will be renamed after a Chinese Catholic bishop who was jailed.

China denies repressing human rights. Phone calls by Reuters to the press office at the Chinese embassy seeking comment were not answered.

The renamed streets will converge at an area where China’s Fudan University is planning to open a campus offering masters programmes in liberal arts, medicine, business and engineering for 6,000 students with 500 faculty.

“This Fudan project would put in doubt many of the values that Hungary committed itself to 30 years ago” at the fall of Communism, said Mayor Gergely Karacsony, a liberal opposition figure who plans to run next year to unseat Viktor Orban, Hungary’s right-wing prime minister.

Orban’s liberal opponents accuse him of cosying up to China, Russia and other illiberal governments, while angering European allies by curbing the independence of the judiciary and media.

Central European University, Hungary’s leading private university, relocated most operations to neighbouring Austria in 2019 after Orban’s government enacted legal changes that jeopardised its status and launched a public hate campaign against its founder, businessman George Soros.

Karacsony told reporters the Chinese campus would cost Hungarian taxpayers nearly $2bn and goes against an earlier deal with the government to build dormitories and facilities for Hungarian students in the district.

The government has defended the project.

“The presence of Fudan University means that it will be possible to learn from the best in the world,” Tamas Schanda, deputy minister for innovation and technology said last week.

According to an opinion poll by liberal think tank Republikon Institute published on Tuesday, 66 percent of Hungarians oppose and 27 percent support the idea of the campus.

“Fudan has brought the topic of relations with China to the forefront of politics,” said Tamas Matura, a lecturer at Corvinus University and expert on China.

Orban has faced criticism over a deal to reconstruct the Budapest-Belgrade railway with a $2.1bn Chinese loan, and for his fast-track approval of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine which still has not been approved in the European Union.

His government says the Chinese doses have helped accelerate the vaccine programme, and the road funding will improve Hungary’s transport links.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Belarus: NATO talks sanctions after plane diversion

Stoltenberg (left) has led NATO&#39;s condemnation of Minsk&#39;s move on May 23 to divert a Ryanair passenger plane and arrest a journalist on board [Justin Tallis/Pool via Reuters]

Kenya gov’t appeals ruling against BBI constitutional changes

Kenya&#39;s President Uhuru Kenyatta has described the High Court&#39;s opposition to the BBI as an &#39;attempt to stop the will of the people&#39; [File: Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters]

Aramco is planning a bond sale to fund $75bn dividend

Almost all Saudi Aramco&#39;s payouts go to the Saudi government, which is trying to narrow a budget deficit that widened to 12 percent of gross domestic product last year [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

For Turkish lira traders, Erdogan demand evokes deja vu

The Turkish lira has already been battered by bets that the central bank would lower interest rates, plunging 14 percent against the dollar this year, the biggest drop among emerging-market currencies [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Large Iranian navy ship sinks after catching fire

The vessel sank close to the port of Jask in the south of the country, near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway [Handout via EPA]

Israel will ask US for $1bn to ‘replenish’ Iron Dome

Israel&#39;s Iron Dome air defence system intercepted hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza during the 11-day war that ended on May 21 [File: Ariel Schalit/AP]

Netanyahu faces uncertain future as coalition deadline nears

Netanyahu is Israel&#39;s longest serving prime minister [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Poverty, stigma behind bodies floating in India’s Ganges River

Relatives carry the body of a man for cremation after they, according to the relatives, were denied permission for his burial, past shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, on the banks of the Ganges River in Shringverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh [File: Ritesh Shukla/Reuters]