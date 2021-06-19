Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Milkha Singh: India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ dies of COVID aged 91

Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist, passed away at a hospital in the north Indian city of Chandigarh.

Singh represented India at the Olympics in 1956, 1960 and 1964 [File: AFP]
Singh represented India at the Olympics in 1956, 1960 and 1964 [File: AFP]
19 Jun 2021

Milkha Singh, one of India’s first sport superstars and an ace sprinter who overcame a childhood tragedy to become the country’s most celebrated athlete, has died of COVID aged 91.

Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and dubbed the “Flying Sikh”, passed away at a hospital in the north Indian city of Chandigarh late on Friday.

His wife Nirmal Kaur, a former volleyball captain, had died of the virus just days earlier. She was 85.

“He fought hard but God has his ways,” Singh’s family said in a statement.

Singh was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the 400m division in 1958. He narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, finishing fourth at the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Games.

Singh represented India at the Olympics in 1956, 1960 and 1964.

Former Indian track and field athlete Milkha Singh, who first tested positive for the virus on May 20 according to Indian media, is survived by three daughters and one son [File: Steve Nesius/Reuters]
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said Singh’s legacy would live on.

“Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji,” he tweeted. “Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come.”

Indian women’s tennis star Sania Mirza said the “world will miss a legend like you”.

Run, Milkha, Run

His rise to elite athlete made Singh a national hero and inspired a Bollywood film in 2013 called “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” (Run, Milkha, Run).

The film’s lead actor Farhan Akhtar, who won top awards for his portrayal of the star athlete, paid tribute to Singh in an emotional message.

“You represented an idea. You represented a dream,” Akhtar wrote on social media. “You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky.”

The movie’s title refers to the poignant last words spoken to Singh by his father.

As he was dying, he told Singh to flee or he, too, would be killed in the post-partition riots sweeping the subcontinent.

Singh ran for his life and boarded a train with other refugees. More than a million people are believed to have died in the bloody sectarian upheaval.

“We all grew up with the folklore of Milkha, he’s a larger-than-life figure for us,” said the film’s director Rakeysh Mehra in 2013. “He’s like what Pele meant to football, or what Jesse Owens meant for track and field for the West.”

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Why Saturday promises to be an action-packed day at Euro 2020

Ronaldo will again be in the spotlight after becoming the leading scorer in European Championship history with a brace against Hungary leaving him on 11 goals across five tournaments [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

Iran hardliner set for victory as rivals concede defeat

Raisi, a protégé of the Supreme Leader, was widely seen as the frontrunner in Friday’s election [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

Australia takes wine dispute with China to WTO as sales plunge

Australian winemakers shipped just 12 million Australian dollars ($9m) of wines to China in the four months from December to March, from $325 million Australian dollars ($243m) a year earlier [Stringer/AFP]

Apple Daily executives face national security charge in HK court

Supporters of Hong Kong&#39;s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper protest outside court in Hong Kong on Saturday [Peter Parks/AFP]
Most Read

US pulls antimissile batteries from Middle East: Report

As the Biden administration seeks reduced tensions with Iran, the US is removing Patriot surface-to-air missiles deployed to Arab nations in recent years [File: US Army/Handout via Reuters]

Bagging groceries for extra cash, Mexican elderly told to pack up

Walmart de Mexico, the country&#39;s biggest retailer, announced that its grocery store baggers wouldn’t be allowed back, as the coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer habits threaten to put an end to a decades-old practice of allowing elderly people in Mexico to earn extra income as baggers [File: Marco Ugarte/Reuters]

UN stops short of calling for global arms embargo against Myanmar

Myanmar&#39;s own envoy to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, voiced regret that it had taken three months for the Assembly to adopt the resolution and that it was not more explicit about an arms embargo [Stringer/Reuters]

‘It will get very bad’: Experts warn on Indonesia COVID surge

Grave diggers carry a coffin for burial at a cemetery for people who&#39;ve died from coronavirus in Bandung [Timur Matahari/AFP]