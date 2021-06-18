Iran’s election: By the numbers

Zero women out of the 40 who registered as candidates were approved to run for the presidency.

A look at some of the numbers that explain Iran’s upcoming presidential election:

• More than 59 million eligible voters in Iran, a nation home to more than 80 million people

• Seven presidential candidates approved by Iran’s Guardian Council to run out of 592 who registered, with three later dropping out

• Zero women out of the 40 who registered approved to run for the presidency

• Four-year term for an elected Iranian president

• Two terms in a row are the maximum any Iranian president can serve

• 42 percent turnout projected by the state-linked Iranian Students Polling Agency, which would be an historic low amid a lack of enthusiasm by voters and the coronavirus pandemic

• 73 percent turnout in Iran’s last presidential election in 2017

• More than 50 percent is the amount of the vote a frontrunner must win in order to avoid a runoff election – and there has only been one runoff, in 2005, since the 1979 Islamic Revolution

• Six seats will be filled by voters for Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which appoints the country’s supreme leader

• Six seats will be filled by voters for Iran’s parliament

• Nearly 200,000 seats on city and local councils across the country also will be selected by voters.