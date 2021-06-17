Rafael Nadal says he is pulling out of Wimbledon and Olympics

The 20-time Grand Slam champion pulls out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics ‘after listening to my body’.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision,” Nadal posted on his Twitter account.

Earlier this month, Nadal was knocked out of the French Open at the semi-final stage by eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

Nadal has pulled out of the two competitions scheduled a few weeks apart. Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments, starts on June 28 while the Tokyo Olympics kicks off from July 23.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.”

