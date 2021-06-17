Detained US journalist makes appearance in Myanmar court

Danny Fenster makes an appearance on an ‘incitement’ charge, but the US consular authorities have not yet been granted visitation.

Danny Fenster, the American journalist arrested last month by Myanmar authorities, has made an appearance in a special court in the prison where he is being held, his employer said.

However, US consular officials are still being denied access to Fenster, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

A statement from the online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, where Fenster is managing editor, said he faces a charge of incitement, which carries a potential three-year prison term.

The charge, used frequently against dissidents and journalists, criminalises “any attempt to cause fear, spread false news, or agitate directly or indirectly a criminal offense against a government employee”. The magazine said it did not know the reason for the charge.

Soldiers board a school bus outside a high school in Yangon, Myanmar, on June 1, 2021. Schools in Myanmar open for the new school year even after the military suspended thousands of teachers for joining a civil disobedience movement protesting against the military coup [File: Stringer/EPA-EFE] The military government has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing the licences they must obtain to publish or broadcast and by arresting journalists.

Another US journalist who was recently released in Myanmar, Nathan Maung, has returned to the United States, Price said on a Thursday briefing call with reporters.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the February coup and the generals have struggled to impose order, blaming the violence on “terrorists” and arresting thousands of people, including teachers, doctors and journalists.

Though the bulk of international criticism has been directed at the military government, concerns are growing about the conduct of rebel forces and recently formed rebel movements and their effect on civilians.

The United Nations in Myanmar said on Thursday it was alarmed by recent acts of violence that illustrated a “sharp deterioration of the human rights environment”.

It highlighted the discovery of the Myawaddy mass graves and the burning of Kin Ma village in Magway Region this week that witnesses said was carried out by security forces.