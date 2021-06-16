Live
News|Hunger

UK envoy warns of famine threat in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The Tigray conflict has displaced more than one million people and the numbers continue to rise [File: Ben Curtis/AP]
The Tigray conflict has displaced more than one million people and the numbers continue to rise [File: Ben Curtis/AP]
16 Jun 2021

The United Kingdom’s permanent representative to the United Nations has warned famine is imminent in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the country’s north.

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward told reporters in New York on Tuesday there is a risk that hundreds of thousands of people or more will die. She noted the economy has been destroyed along with crops and farms.

“It’s clear that food, agricultural tools and livestock are being destroyed. And as a result, 350,000 people in Tigray are facing hunger on a scale not seen since the famine in Somalia,” Woodward said.

“We would welcome a discussion that would look at support of African-led solutions and, working with regional initiatives to bring this crisis to an end.”

She pledged a further 16.7 million pounds ($23.6m) in UK government aid for Ethiopia.

‘Man-made famine’

No one knows how many thousands of civilians or combatants have been killed since months of political tensions between Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders, who once dominated Ethiopia’s government, exploded into war last November.

Eritrea, a longtime Tigray enemy, teamed up with neighbouring Ethiopia in the conflict.

“While the violence continues, it is not only condemning the people of Tigray to desperate hunger this year, but next year too. Millions of people’s lives hang in the balance.

“The solution is clear – a ceasefire, humanitarian access, and political dialogue … Without a ceasefire, this could become a man-made famine,” Woodward warned.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

China blames minor fuel rod damage for nuclear plant issues

A nuclear reactor and related factilities as part of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant [File: Bobby Yip/Reuters]

In Pictures: Several injured in Euro 2020 paraglider protest

German players look on as a Greenpeace paraglider lands before the Euro 2020 group F match, Allianz Arena in Munich [Alexander Hassenstein/Pool/AP]

Disagreements, low expectations as Biden, Putin meet in Geneva

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Cointrin airport as he arrives ahead of a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 15, 2021 [Denis Balibouse/Pool/Reuters]

Ronaldo breaks Euro record as Portugal cruise past Hungary

Ronaldo now has 11 Euro goals, taking the record he previously shared with France&#39;s Platini [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel launches air raids on Gaza, first since truce with Hamas

Explosions in Gaza City as Israeli forces attack the Palestinian enclave early on Wednesday [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

‘Myanmar is like a slaughterhouse now. People are killed daily’

Some anti-coup activists are training with ethnic armed groups in Myanmar&#39;s borderlands [Stringer/AFP]

Arab states call for UNSC intervention over Ethiopian dam dispute

Arab foreign ministers pose for a group photo before the meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha [Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Global warming may have already passed irreversible tipping point

Scientists found that the Arctic sea ice had retreated faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]