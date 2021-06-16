Live
Botswana says it has found the world’s ‘third largest’ diamond

The 1,098-carat diamond is the biggest stone of gem quality to be found in the history of the Debswana company.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi holds the precious stone in Gaborone [Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP]
16 Jun 2021

Botswanan diamond firm Debswana has said it unearthed a 1,098-carat stone that it described as the third-largest of its kind in the world.

The stone, found on June 1, was shown on Wednesday to President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the capital, Gaborone.

“It is believed to be the third-largest gem-quality find in the world,” said Debswana Managing Director Lynette Armstrong.

The “rare and extraordinary stone … means so much in the context of diamonds and Botswana,” she said. “It brings hope to the nation that is struggling.”

A Botswana cabinet member holds a gem diamond in Gaborone, Botswana, on June 16, 2021 [Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP]
It is also the biggest stone of gem quality to be found in the history of the company, a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers.

The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905.

The second-largest was 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona – a diamond the size of a tennis ball, discovered at Karowe, northeastern Botswana, in 2015.

Botswana is Africa’s leading diamond producer.

Source: AFP

