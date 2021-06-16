Live
News|Politics

Biden, Putin conclude Geneva summit after hours of talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin says US and Russia agree to reinstate ambassadors and will begin talks on arms control.

The talks on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, lasted about four hours, according to the White House [Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters]
The talks on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, lasted about four hours, according to the White House [Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters]
16 Jun 2021
|
Updated
11 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have concluded their Geneva summit, bringing to an end the first meeting between the pair since Biden took office in January.

The talks on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, lasted about four hours, according to the White House.

Addressing reporters following the meeting, Putin said the talks were “constructive”. He said he and Biden had agreed the US and Russia would return their respective ambassadors to their posts in a bid to lower tensions between the countries.

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, was recalled from Washington about three months ago after Biden described Putin as a killer.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow almost two months ago after Russia suggested he return to Washington for consultations.

Prior to the summit, expectations for any substantial breakthroughs had been low, with Moscow and Washington both openly cool on the prospects of major progress.

Arms control, cybersecurity, Ukraine

The pair are currently at odds over a range of issues from arms control and cyber-hacking to election interference and Ukraine.

During the press conference, Putin said Moscow and Washington will begin discussions on possible changes to the recently extended New START arms control treaty, adding that the two countries are responsible for nuclear strategic stability.

He also said Russia had provided exhaustive information to the United States on cyber attacks and that the two sides agreed to start “consultations on cybersecurity”.

Regarding Ukraine potential membership in NATO, the Russian leader said there was nothing of substance to discuss. He also accused Kyiv of breaching an agreement to halt a conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

In dig at Biden, Trump will head to ‘lawless’ US-Mexico border

Then-US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021 [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Bolsonaro: Aid to Brazil’s poor to rise 58% amid high food costs

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil&#39;s president, is up for re-election in October 2022 and has faced serious criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis [File: Andressa Anholete/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

New ICC prosecutor promises to build ‘stronger cases’

Karim Khan, 51, took an oath to serve his nine-year term honourably and impartially during a ceremony in The Hague [File: Michael Kooren/Reuters]

Second nurse to face questions over Diego Maradona’s death

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup triumph in 1986 and was celebrated by football fans around the world, died in November at age 60 after suffering a heart attack [File: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel launches air raids on Gaza, first since truce with Hamas

Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave [Mahmud hams/AFP]

Disagreements, low expectations as Biden, Putin meet in Geneva

Biden and Russia&#39;s President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 [Denis Balibouse/Pool/Reuters]

Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli troops near Jerusalem

An Israeli soldier was slightly wounded in the incident, according to Israeli media [File: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]

China condemns ‘wanton intervention’ in Taiwan, deploys aircraft

Taiwan has complained that Chinese aircraft not only flew in an area close to the Pratas Islands, but the bombers and some of the fighters flew around the southern part of Taiwan near the bottom tip of the island [File: Stringer/AFP]