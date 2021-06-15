Live
News|Police

UK police corruptly hid failings in Daniel Morgan case: Report

Independent inquiry into 1987 killing accuses London’s Metropolitan Police Service of ‘institutional corruption’.

No one has been brought to justice for Morgan's killing despite five police investigations and an inquest into his murder [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
No one has been brought to justice for Morgan's killing despite five police investigations and an inquest into his murder [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
15 Jun 2021

The United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police Service corruptly concealed failings in its investigation into the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan, an independent inquiry into the case has concluded.

Morgan, a private investigator, was found murdered in a pub car park in southeast London on March 10, 1987. No one has been brought to justice for the killing despite five subsequent police investigations and an inquest.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service (the MET) has previously admitted that internal corruption hampered the force’s original murder probe.

Tuesday’s report comes eight years after Theresa May, the then-home secretary, in 2013 launched a panel to study the circumstances of the murder, its background and the handling of the case.

While it found no fresh evidence of police involvement in the murder, panel chair Nuala O’Loan was scathing about how the case had been handled.

O’Loan said the MET’s first objective had been to “protect itself” and accused the force of “failing to acknowledge its many failings” in the 34 years since Morgan was killed.

“The family of Daniel Morgan has suffered grievously as a consequence of the failure to bring his murderer or murderers to justice: The unwarranted assurances which they were given, the misinformation which was put into the public domain, and the denial of failings in the investigation,” O’Loan said at a news conference.

“We believe that concealing or denying failings, for the sake of an organisation’s public image is dishonesty, on the part of the organisation, for reputational benefit. This constitutes a form of institutional corruption.”

‘Deeply alarming’

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday in the wake of the report’s publication, Home Secretary Priti Patel said she had asked the MET’s head, Cressida Dick, to provide a detailed response to the panel’s findings.

She described the panel’s report as “deeply alarming” and said the MET had “irreparably damaged the chances of successful prosecution” with its handling of the case to date.

“Daniel Morgan deserved far, far better than this, as did his family,” Patel said.

Morgan’s family issued a statement calling for the MET’s leadership to “take responsibility” for the force’s failings over his case.

“We welcome the recognition that we – and the public at large – have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover-up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day,” the statement said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

EU and US call truce in Trump-era trade war

President Joe Biden and EU leaders agreed to remove tariffs on $11.5bn of goods from EU wine to US tobacco and spirits for five years [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Global warming may have already passed irreversible tipping point

Scientists found that the Arctic sea ice had retreated faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]

Four reasons why Iran’s election matters to Europe

Conservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi is seen as the frontrunner to succeed President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate, whose second term is coming to a close [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Hungary parliament passes ‘anti-LGBT’ law ahead of 2022 election

Protesters often clash with the government of Viktor Orban on LGBTQ issues [File: Marton Monus/Reuters]
Most Read

Tensions high in Jerusalem ahead of hardline Israeli march

Israeli forces deploy at Damascus gate in occupied East Jerusalem on June 15, 2021, ahead of the March of the Flags which celebrates the anniversary of Israel&#39;s 1967 occupation of the city&#39;s eastern sector. [Ahmad Gharabli/ AFP]

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Reagan enters South China Sea

The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan anchors off Manila Bay, Philippines. [File: Bullit Marquez/AP Photo]

China tells NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second left, and U.S President Joe Biden, centre, pose with other leaders during a family picture at the NATO headquarters where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia [Jacques Witt, Pool via AP]

China nuclear reactor: French partner calls meeting over leak

A security guard stands in front of signs displaying the Chinese characters reading &#39;nuclear power&#39; at the China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group Co plant in Taishan, Guangdong Province, China [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]