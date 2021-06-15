Live
News|Migration

Mexican president wants the National Guard to become part of army

The move would protect the force, created by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from budget cuts by subsequent administrations.

The majority of Mexico's National Guard members are recruits and former military officers [File: Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
The majority of Mexico's National Guard members are recruits and former military officers [File: Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
15 Jun 2021

Mexico’s president said Tuesday he plans to make the National Guard part of the army, erasing the thin pretense of a civilian-controlled force that was used to gain approval for its creation two years ago.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador dissolved the former Federal Police soon after taking office in late 2018, saying the force was corrupt. He replaced it with the National Guard under the nominal control of the civilian Public Safety Department.

The idea was that the 100,000-member guard could gradually allow the army to withdraw from law enforcement duties. But the vast majority of recruits, officers and training always came from the military, often on loan.

Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he planned to propose a constitutional amendment to make the National Guard part of the defense department, to ensure its budget would not be cut by subsequent administrations.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vastly expanded the military’s role in Mexico’s economy and policing. [File: Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
The last national law enforcement force created in Mexico – the Gendarmes created by Lopez Obrador’s predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto – suffered exactly that fate.

But the army’s involvement in civilian policing has drawn complaints from the opposition and human rights groups, who say the only way out of Mexico’s persistently high levels of violence is to clean up and strengthen the often corrupt, underfunded and poorly trained civilian police forces.

Critics say the army’s involvement in numerous human rights abuses proves it is neither trained nor suited for law enforcement.

Lopez Obrador has vastly expanded the military’s role in Mexico’s economy and policing. He has put the military in charge of seaports and customs inspections, and has given the navy part ownership of the multi-modal rail and port link across the country’s southern isthmus.

In December, he gave the army operating control and any profits from another of his pet projects, the Maya Train across the Yucatan Peninsula. The army would use any profits to finance military pensions, though it is not clear the project will make money.

Army engineers are already in charge of building many of Mexico’s infrastructure projects.

A member of the Mexican National Guard standing on the bank of the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico [File: Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo]
While Mexican generals played leading roles in the 1910-17 revolution and post-revolutionary governments in the 1920s and 1930s, since the 1940s the army has been unusual in Latin America in that it has rigorously stayed out of politics and the general economy.

In return, a long succession of Mexican presidents made the army off-limits to outside scrutiny. By tradition, there has never been a civilian defence secretary, and the president does not directly name the person for that post, choosing from a list of acceptable generals submitted by the army.

Lopez Obrador is a big fan of the military, saying it is a patriotic, honest institution. He does not want his pet projects to be privatised by subsequent administrations, and sees the military, which has traditionally enjoyed both respect and autonomy, as a safe place for them.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

US seeks to fine Air Canada over extreme delays with refunds

For cross-border flights, airlines are supposed to make credit card refunds within seven days, rising to 20 days for tickets bought with cash, according to United States federal regulations [File: Caleb Jones/AP]

Ontario to help search for residential school burial sites

People visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the remains of 215 children were found late last month [File: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

Surging inflation in Nigeria is fueling crime wave – World Bank

The World Bank warned without deep economic reforms, Nigeria&#39;s economy will continue to grow at slower pace than its population expansion of about 2.6 percent a year [File: Adetona Omokanye/Bloomberg]

Three things the White House wants from the Biden-Putin summit

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Cointrin airport as he arrives before a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2021 [Denis Balibouse/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Israeli far-right groups march through occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli women cover themselves with Israeli national flags as they walk inside Jerusalem&#39;s Old City June 15, 2021. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Global warming may have already passed irreversible tipping point

Scientists found that the Arctic sea ice had retreated faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]

China tells NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second left, and U.S President Joe Biden, centre, pose with other leaders during a family picture at the NATO headquarters where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia [Jacques Witt, Pool via AP]

Arab states call for UNSC intervention over Ethiopian dam dispute

Arab foreign ministers pose for a group photo before the meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha [Karim Jaafar/AFP]