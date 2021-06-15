Live
News

Kenya to reopen Mogadishu embassy ‘as soon as possible’

Somalia’s invitation to resume full diplomatic ties accepted by Kenya, marking a thaw in the often-tense ties.

Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, left, and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta listen to speeches during the inauguration ceremony in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in 2017 [Feisal Omar/Reuters]
Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, left, and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta listen to speeches during the inauguration ceremony in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in 2017 [Feisal Omar/Reuters]
15 Jun 2021

Kenya says it will honour Somalia’s invitation to restore diplomatic ties and reopen its embassy in Mogadishu, marking a thaw in the often-tense relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

Ties between the countries were severed on December 15 after Kenya hosted the leadership of Somaliland, a breakaway state not recognised by the central government in Mogadishu.

On June 12, Somalia’s foreign minister, Abdirizak Mohamed, wrote to his Kenyan counterpart offering to resume full diplomatic ties “in the spirit of good neighbourliness”.

On Monday, June 14, Kenya’s foreign ministry responded with a statement that said “it welcomes and acknowledges the invitation by the federal government of Somalia to restore diplomatic relations” and that it would reopen its embassy in Mogadishu “as soon as possible”.

It also said Somalia’s ambassador to Kenya was invited to resume duties in Nairobi as well.

Stalled detente

Last month, Somalia signalled its intention to resume ties with Kenya, but the detente stalled after Kenya, a few days later, banned flights between the two capitals without explanation. The flights have since resumed.

Somalia has long bristled at what it calls Kenya’s meddling in regions beyond its border, while Nairobi has accused Mogadishu of using it as a scapegoat for its own political problems.

The neighbours are also engaged in a long-running territorial dispute over a potentially resource-rich stretch of the Indian Ocean claimed by both nations.

The dispute reached its nadir in early 2019 when Kenya recalled its ambassador after Somalia decided to unilaterally auction off oil and gas blocks.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Indian court grants bail to activists arrested over Delhi riots

A group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans beat Mohammad Zubair during last year&#39;s Delhi riots [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

‘I’m fine’: Denmark’s Eriksen gives a thumbs-up from hospital

Eriksen issued the thank-you message for all the support he has received since the incident on Saturday [Danish Football Association via Reuters]

Palestinian medics on the front line fighting to save lives

Palestinian medics say the Israeli military routinely attacks them as they attempt to rescue wounded people [File: Nir Elias/Reuters]

UK’s biggest investor to drop insurer AIG and others over climate

Climate change is a real concern for money managers as rising temperatures and seas impact businesses [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

East Jerusalem braces for Israeli nationalist march ‘provocation’

Right wing Israelis wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day parade, in Jerusalem [File: Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Reagan enters South China Sea

A Super Hornet aircraft lands on the flight deck of the US Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan [Courtesy of US Navy/ Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer]

China nuclear reactor: French partner calls meeting over leak

A security guard stands in front of signs displaying the Chinese characters reading &#39;nuclear power&#39; at the China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group Co plant in Taishan, Guangdong Province, China [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Australia relents on Tamil family, but won’t allow them home

Nadesalingam and Priya, who met and married in Australia after arriving separately by boat, will be moved into &#39;community detention&#39; in Perth after their youngest daughter was airlifted to hospital in the city [Angela Fredericks/Al Jazeera]