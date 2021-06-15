Live
News|United Nations

HRW says UN shared Rohingya data without their ‘informed consent’

Rights group calls for a probe into the UN sharing data about more than 800,000 refugees with Bangladesh, which passed it on to Myanmar.

Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh [File: Rafiqur Rahman/Reuters]
Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh [File: Rafiqur Rahman/Reuters]
15 Jun 2021

Human Rights Watch says the UN improperly collected and shared data from more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees with their host country Bangladesh, which passed it on to Myanmar, the country they fled, and is calling for an investigation.

Over the past three years, the UN refugee agency has registered hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladeshi camps, enabling Dhaka to provide them with identity cards needed to access essential aid and services.

But according to a new HRW report, the refugees were generally not made aware that the data they were providing would also be used by the Bangladeshi government to submit details about them to authorities in neighbouring Myanmar, with a view to possible repatriation.

“The UN refugee agency’s data collection practices with Rohingya in Bangladesh were contrary to the agency’s own policies and exposed refugees to further risk,” Lama Fakih, HRW’s crisis and conflict director, said in a statement.

The UNHCR refuted this, with spokesman Andrej Mahecic telling AFP news agency that the refugee agency has “clear policies in place to ensure the safeguarding of the data we collect when registering refugees all over the world”.

Rohingya not asked for ‘informed consent’

The HRW, however, said the refugees often likely did not understand that the data being collected, including photographs, fingerprints and biographic data, could be shared with Myanmar.

This, the report said, was particularly concerning in the case of the approximately 880,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, many of whom fled a 2017 crackdown in Myanmar that UN investigators say amounted to genocide.

Rohingya refugees take part in a prayer as they gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh [File: Rafiqur Rahman/Reuters]
The global rights group interviewed 24 Rohingya refugees between September 2020 and March 2021 about their experience registering with UNHCR in Cox’s Bazar, along with aid workers and others who witnessed or participated in the registration.

The UN agency insisted its staff asked Rohingya for permission to share their data for repatriation eligibility assessments, and explained that the so-called Smart Card needed to access aid would be issued regardless of whether they agreed to sharing the information.

It also said it had provided individual advice to ensure refugees “fully understood the purpose of the exercise”.

But all but one of the 24 refugees told HRW they were never informed the data would be used for anything beyond establishing aid access.

They were given a receipt with a box ticked stating they had agreed to the data being shared with Myanmar – but it was provided only in English, which only three of them could read.

“What became very quickly clear to us is that Rohingya we were speaking to had not been asked for informed consent,” senior HRW researcher Belkis Wille told AFP.

She urged the UNHCR to conduct “an investigation to look carefully at why the decisions at the time were made the way they were”.

Wille acknowledged it was “hard to generalise based on the small sample size” of refugees HRW had spoken with.

But she pointed to reports that Bangladesh had submitted data on at least 830,000 Rohingya to Myanmar – nearly every Rohingya refugee in the country.

“It is hard to imagine that every single one would have agreed,” she said.

Myanmar has meanwhile used that data to reportedly greenlight some 42,000 Rohingya for return.

They include 21 of the refugees interviewed by HRW, who all said they only learned their data had been shared when they were informed they had been approved to return to Myanmar.

Myanmar does not recognise the Rohingya as citizens, but has said it will welcome back those agreeing to a bureaucratic status below full citizenship.

The UNHCR stressed that any returns to Myanmar would be “based on the individual and voluntary choice of refugees”.

Wille also highlighted that Bangladesh had so far not forced any refugees to go back.

“But they are on lists and now Myanmar authorities know that they’re sitting in Bangladesh, so if the situation changes, that risk has been opened up effectively,” she said.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

With millions unemployed, gov’ts not worried about inflation

Wages have been rising in the US and other countries as companies rush to staff up as customers return [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

S Korea holds naval drills amid row over Japan Olympics map

Seoul and Tokyo have been at odds over the sovereignty of the islets called &#39;Dokdo&#39; in South Korea and &#39;Takeshima&#39; in Japan, which lie about halfway between the neighbours in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea [File: Handout via AFP]

After a 17 year war over jet subsidies, US and EU eye a truce

The dispute between the US and EU dates back to 2004 over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus [File: Edgar Su/Reuters]

Australia relents on Tamil family, but won’t allow them home

Nadesalingam and Priya, who met and married in Australia after arriving separately by boat, will be moved into &#39;community detention&#39; in Perth after their youngest daughter was airlifted to hospital in the city [Angela Fredericks/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

China nuclear reactor: French partner calls meeting over leak

A security guard stands in front of signs displaying the Chinese characters reading &#39;nuclear power&#39; at the China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group Co plant in Taishan, Guangdong Province, China [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

New Israeli gov’t approves right-wing march through Jerusalem

In this file photo from May 10, Israelis police block the area around Jerusalem&#39;s Old City as right wing Israelis take part in the annual Jerusalem Day march [Emmanueal Dunand/AFP]

Turkey’s Erdogan says held ‘fruitful, sincere’ talks with Biden

US President Joe Biden (R) speaks with Turkey&#39;s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to a plenary session of a NATO summit at the organization&#39;s headquarters in Brussels, 2021 [Olivier Matthys/Pool/ AFP]

38 wives, 89 children: Mizoram man who headed religious sect dies

A photograph of the Chana family on January 30, 2011, in Baktawang, Mizoram, India [File: Richard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images]