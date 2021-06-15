Live
News|Climate Change

Global warming may have already passed irreversible tipping point

After the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic, scientists warn point of no return on global warming may have already been reached.

Scientists found that the Arctic sea ice had retreated faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]
Scientists found that the Arctic sea ice had retreated faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]
15 Jun 2021

Global warning may have already passed an irreversible tipping point, the scientist who led the biggest-ever expedition to the Arctic has warned.

Presenting the first findings of the world’s largest mission to the North Pole, an expedition involving 300 scientists from 20 countries, Markus Rex said on Tuesday that the researchers had found that Arctic ice is retreating faster than ever before.

“The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far,” he said during the presentation in Germany’s capital, Berlin.

“And one can essentially ask if we haven’t already stepped on this mine and already set off the beginning of the explosion.”

The $165m expedition returned to Germany in October after 389 days drifting through the Arctic, bringing home devastating proof of a dying Arctic Ocean and warnings of ice-free summers in just decades. It also brought back 150 terabytes of data and more than 1,000 ice samples.

The data collected during the expedition included readings on the atmosphere, ocean, sea ice and ecosystems.

Markus Rex [John Macdougall/AFP]
Rex said scientists found that the Arctic Ocean ice had retreated “faster in the spring of 2020 than since the beginning of records” and that “the spread of the sea ice in the summer was only half as large as decades ago.”

The ice was only half as thick and temperatures measured 10 degrees higher than during the Fram expedition undertaken by explorers and scientists Fridtjof Nansen and Hjalmar Johansen in the 1890s.

Because of the smaller sea ice surface, the ocean was able to absorb more heat in the summer, in turn meaning that ice sheet formation in the autumn was slower than usual.

“Only evaluation in the coming years will allow us to determine if we can still save the year-round Arctic sea ice through forceful climate protection or whether we have already passed this important tipping point in the climate system,” Rex added, urging rapid action to halt warming.

Stefanie Arndt, who specialises in sea ice physics, said it was “painful to know that we are possibly the last generation who can experience an Arctic which still has a sea ice cover in the summer”.

“This sea ice cover is gradually shrinking and it is an important living space for polar bears,” said Arndt, recalling observations of seals and other animals in the polar habitat.

To carry out the research, four observational sites were set up on the sea ice in a radius of up to 40 kilometres (25 miles) around the mission’s Polarstern ship.

Among data collected were water samples from beneath the ice to study plant plankton and bacteria and better understand how the marine ecosystem functions under extreme conditions.

More than 100 parameters were measured almost continuously throughout the year.

The abundance of information will feed into the development of models to help predict what heatwaves, heavy rains or storms could look like in 20, 50 or 100 years.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

EU and US call truce in Trump-era trade war

President Joe Biden and EU leaders agreed to remove tariffs on $11.5bn of goods from EU wine to US tobacco and spirits for five years [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Four reasons why Iran’s election matters to Europe

Conservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi is seen as the frontrunner to succeed President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate, whose second term is coming to a close [Atta Kenare/AFP]

UK police corruptly hid failings in Daniel Morgan case: Report

No one has been brought to justice for Morgan&#39;s killing despite five police investigations and an inquest into his murder [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Hungary parliament passes ‘anti-LGBT’ law ahead of 2022 election

Protesters often clash with the government of Viktor Orban on LGBTQ issues [File: Marton Monus/Reuters]
Most Read

Tensions high in Jerusalem ahead of hardline Israeli march

Israeli forces deploy at Damascus gate in occupied East Jerusalem on June 15, 2021, ahead of the March of the Flags which celebrates the anniversary of Israel&#39;s 1967 occupation of the city&#39;s eastern sector. [Ahmad Gharabli/ AFP]

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Reagan enters South China Sea

The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan anchors off Manila Bay, Philippines. [File: Bullit Marquez/AP Photo]

China tells NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second left, and U.S President Joe Biden, centre, pose with other leaders during a family picture at the NATO headquarters where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia [Jacques Witt, Pool via AP]

China nuclear reactor: French partner calls meeting over leak

A security guard stands in front of signs displaying the Chinese characters reading &#39;nuclear power&#39; at the China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group Co plant in Taishan, Guangdong Province, China [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]