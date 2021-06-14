Live
News|Euro2020

Scotland set to start Euro 2020 campaign after 23-year wait

Scotland's forward Kevin Nisbet, centre, celebrates his goal with teammates during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Scotland in Faro, in preperation for the UEFA European Championships, on June 2, 2021 [File: AFP]
14 Jun 2021

Scotland are set to end their 23-year wait to play in a major tournament on Monday, and COVID-hit Spain prepared to face Sweden later in the day.

Playing at the highest level for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, the Scots will face the Czech Republic in Glasgow at 14:00 GMT, before a new-look Spain get their bid for a record fourth European crown under way without captain Sergio Busquets, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Scotland’s match in Group D has been slightly overshadowed by the racism ban that ruled Czech defender Ondrej Kudela out of the tournament.

The Slavia Prague player was suspended for 10 games for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara on a Europa League visit to Scotland in March.

“I believe that he did not tell him anything racist, there was no evidence, but a lot of people on the islands (the UK) condemned him and he received a severe sentence,” said Czech Republic and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Scotland’s fans will be sure to celebrate at Hampden Park, with their side finally back in the big time.

“I hope it inspires a nation, I hope we can make them happy. You can feel a real buzz around the country already,” said Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

England make winning start

On Sunday, England launched their bid for Euro 2020 glory with a 1-0 win over Croatia.

Raheem Sterling scored at a sun-baked Wembley as they won their opening game of a European Championship finals for the first time at the 10th attempt.

Sterling scored his first goal at a major tournament as England gained a measure of revenge for their 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia.

The forward’s sharp finish in the second half was enough for the home side to send the Wembley crowd home happy.

Sterling grew up in the shadow of London’s Wembley and justified manager Gareth Southgate’s decision to keep faith with him by scoring the only goal just before the hour.

“I always said if I played at Wembley in a major tournament, I’m scoring. I had to score in my back garden and delighted to do that,” he told the BBC.

England, seeking to end a 55-year wait for a major trophy, are playing all three group games at their London home. If they top Group D, they will also play there in the last 16, while London is also the venue for both semi-finals as well as the final on July 11.

The Netherlands, back at a major tournament for the first time since 2014, defeated Ukraine 3-2 in a thrilling Group C encounter in Amsterdam.

Dutch captain Georginio Wijnaldum put the hosts ahead early in the second half before Wout Weghorst doubled their advantage.

Ukraine equalised with two quick goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, but a Denzel Dumfries header five minutes from time earned Frank de Boer’s side victory.

North Macedonia lost 3-1 to Austria in their first match in a major tournament as an independent nation in Bucharest, despite an equaliser from 37-year-old captain Goran Pandev.

COVID infections

The coronavirus, which delayed the tournament for a year, is still proving a big headache.

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of Euro 2020, with Diogo Dalot taking his place in the squad.

Spain’s preparations have been badly hit by the virus, with Busquets missing for Monday’s clash with Sweden in Seville, while defender Diego Llorente was only allowed to rejoin the group on Saturday after giving a fourth consecutive negative test.

“It’s been a tough week, without doubt, but no complaints, no excuses,” said Spain coach Luis Enrique.

The other opening Group E game sees Robert Lewandowski’s Poland face Slovakia in Saint Petersburg.

World Cup holders France – with Karim Benzema recalled – are the favourites to win the continental crown.

They begin their campaign against Germany in Munich on Tuesday, with holders Portugal facing Hungary in the other Group F match.

Source: AFP

