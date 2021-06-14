Live
Indian man believed to have headed ‘world’s largest family’ dies

Ziona Chana, 76, headed a Christian sect that allowed polygamy for men in the northeastern state of Mizoram.

A photograph of the Chana family on January 30, 2011, in Baktawang, Mizoram, India [File: Richard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images]
14 Jun 2021

An Indian man from the northeastern state of Mizoram, who is believed to have headed the “world’s largest family”, has died, officials said.

Ziona Chana, 76, who headed a Christian sect that allowed polygamy for men, has left behind 38 wives and 89 children.

The sect, called Chana Pawl, was founded by his father in 1942.

Chana’s family members pose for a group photograph outside their residence in Mizoram state in this October 7, 2011, photo [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday announced the death of Chana, who was a resident of Baktawng Tlangnuam village, on Twitter.

“With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world’s largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children,” he said.

Mizoram and Baktawng Tlangnuam have become major tourist attractions because of the family, the chief minister added.

A general view of Chana’s 100-room house in Mizoram [File: Richard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images]
According to officials, Chana, who also had 33 grandchildren, died on Sunday afternoon due to complications related to diabetes and high blood pressure, Indian media reports said.

“He was taken to a private hospital in another district and as per the reports received, he passed away today (Sunday),” Kumar Abhishek, the deputy commissioner of Serchhip district, told Anadolu Agency.

Chana’s wives and children taking part in a ceremonial evening prayer [File: EPA]
Lal Thanhawla, former chief minister of Mizoram and a senior politician from the Congress party, told Anadolu news agency Chana’s demise is a “very big loss to everyone”.

“The family is very disciplined and there are a lot of things to learn from them,” he said.

According to reports, the large family lives in a four-storey house, called the “New Generation Home”. It has 100 rooms, with the wives sharing a dormitory near Chana’s private room.

The family was featured twice on the popular TV show Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, BBC news reported.

In 2014, the family also appeared in the advertisement of a leading dishwashing brand, according to India’s Hindustan Times newspaper.

Chana’s wives and children during a ceremonial evening prayer [File: EPA]
Source: News Agencies

