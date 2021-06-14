Live
News|Euro2020

Denmark’s Eriksen is joking and in a good mood: Agent

‘He is fine,’ but may have to stay in hospital for two more days, the Inter Milan player’s agent Martin Schoots told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

A screen sends Best Wishes to Danish national football player Christian Eriksen before the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round football match between England and Croatia in London, Britain, 13 June 2021 [EPA-EFE/Justin Tallis]
14 Jun 2021

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen may have to stay in hospital for two more days but is making a good recovery, his agent said on Monday.

Eriksen collapsed during Saturday’s European Championship game against Finland in Copenhagen and doctors think he had a cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated on the pitch.

“He has been joking, he was in a good mood. He is fine,” the Inter Milan player’s agent Martin Schoots told the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper after visiting him.

“We all want to know what happened, he as well. The doctors are doing lots of tests and that takes time.”

The 29-year-old is not expected to play again in the tournament but could continue his recuperation at home soon.

Eriksen will stay in hospital in Copenhagen on Monday “and perhaps also Tuesday” added Schoots.

“He is happy because he has seen how many people care about him. He has had messages from across the world,” he added.

Denmark, who lost 1-0 to Finland having decided to restart the game hours after his collapse, meet favourites Belgium in their second Group B game on Thursday.

“Without a doubt, he wants to support his team against Belgium as a fan,” said Schoots, without specifying whether that would be in the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital.

Source: DPA

