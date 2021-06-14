Live
News

China denounces G7 statement, says US has ‘sinister intentions’

Beijing’s fury comes after G7 leaders took China to task over human rights in the mostly Muslim region of Xinjiang.

China's embassy in London has denounced Western criticism of its domestic and foreign policies [File: Aly Song//Reuters]
China's embassy in London has denounced Western criticism of its domestic and foreign policies [File: Aly Song//Reuters]
14 Jun 2021

China has denounced G7 leaders’  joint statement that scolded Beijing over a range of issues as gross interference in the country’s internal affairs and urged the grouping to stop slandering China.

China’s embassy in London said on Monday it was strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to mentions of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan that distorted the facts of the situations and exposed the “sinister intentions of a few countries such as the United States”.

The Group of Seven leaders had taken China to task on Sunday over human rights in the mostly Muslim region of Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy, and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait – all highly sensitive issues for Beijing.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging and the global economy sluggish, the international community needs unity and cooperation of all countries rather than “cliquey” power politics sowing division, the embassy said.

It added that China is a peace-loving country that advocates cooperation, but also has its bottom lines.

“China’s internal affairs must not be interfered in, China’s reputation must not be slandered, and China’s interests must not be violated,” it added.

“We will resolutely defend our national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and resolutely fight back against all kinds of injustices and infringements imposed on China.”

Countering China

Taiwan’s government welcomed the G7 statement, saying the Chinese-claimed island will be a “force for good” and that they will continue to seek even greater international support.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday’s statement from the G7 was a significant move forward for the group as leaders rallied around the need to “counter and compete” with China on challenges ranging from safeguarding democracy to the technology race.

China’s embassy said the G7 should do more that is conducive to promoting international cooperation instead of artificially creating confrontation and friction.

“We urge the United States and other members of the G7 to respect the facts, understand the situation, stop slandering China, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s interests.”

The embassy also said work on looking at the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic should not be politicised, after the G7 in the same statement demanded a full and thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus in China.

A joint expert group on the virus between China and the World Health Organization has been conducting research independently and following WHO procedures, the embassy added.

“Politicians in the United States and other countries ignore facts and science, openly question and deny the conclusions of the joint expert group report, and make unreasonable accusations against China.”

Source: Reuters
More from News

Bodies of 25 migrants recovered off Yemen’s coast

Migrants often find themselves stranded in Yemen, which is mired in the world&#39;s worst humanitarian crisis after six years of conflict [File: Saleh Al-Obeidi/AFP]

US journalist detained in Myanmar released

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February military coup, which triggered countrywide protests [Stringer/ Reuters]

Novavax COVID vaccine 90 percent effective, study says

The Novavax vaccine is easy to store and transport [File: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]

Christchurch attack film slammed over ‘white saviour’ narrative

The attacker killed 44 people at the Al Noor mosque before driving to the Linwood mosque, where he killed seven more [File: EPA]
Most Read

38 wives, 89 children: Mizoram man who headed religious sect dies

A photograph of the Chana family on January 30, 2011, in Baktawang, Mizoram, India [File: Richard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images]

World reacts to new government in Israel, end of Netanyahu era

Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s long reign officially ended after the Knesset, Israel&#39;s parliament, approved with a thin 60-59 majority vote a coalition cobbled together by centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid and ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Questions remain for precarious Israel gov’t – and Netanyahu

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, right, and main coalition partner Yair Lapid react after the results of a special Knesset vote were announced on Sunday [Abir Sultan/EPA]

Iran says it has broad agreement with the US on lifting sanctions

World powers are trying to revive a 2015 deal which restricted Iran&#39;s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief [File: Michael Gruber/Getty Images]