Live
News

World reacts to new government in Israel, end of Netanyahu era

Several world leaders congratulate the new government as Palestinians see little prospect for change.

Benjamin Netanyahu's long reign officially ended after the Knesset, Israel's parliament, approved with a thin 60-59 majority vote a coalition cobbled together by centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid and ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
Benjamin Netanyahu's long reign officially ended after the Knesset, Israel's parliament, approved with a thin 60-59 majority vote a coalition cobbled together by centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid and ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
13 Jun 2021

Several world leaders have welcomed Israel’s new government, but Palestinians remained defiant over what they perceived as a continuation of the previous administration.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year grip on power ended on Sunday, his administration replaced by a coalition government cobbled together by the centrist Yair Lapid and ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett. In a razor-thin 60-59 confidence vote, Israel’s parliament approved the new government.

The vote was won after Lapid finalised a coalition deal between eight different parties with little in common, aside from the desire to topple Netanyahu, leaving many analysts to question the new government’s chances of long-term survival.

Here is how world leaders reacted to the new government:

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said the United States remained committed to Israel’s security and would work with its new government. In a statement, the US president welcomed the new government coalition led by nationalist Naftali Bennett and sought to reaffirm US-Israel ties.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations,” Biden said. “Israel has no better friend than the United States.

“The United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security,” Biden said. “My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region.”

Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was looking forward to “working closely” with Israel’s new prime minister.

“Germany and Israel are connected by a unique friendship that we want to strengthen further. With this in mind, I look forward to working closely with you,” Merkel said in a message addressed to Bennett and shared by her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter.

Mahmoud Abbas

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the change in government remains an Israeli matter and that Palestine’s demands remain the same.

“This is an internal Israeli affair,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Abbas’s spokesman, said in a statement. “Our position has always been clear, what we want is a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.

Hamas spokesman

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum insisted that no matter the colour of the new administration, Israel “remains a colonial entity”.

“Regardless of the shape of the government in Israel, it will not alter the way we look at the Zionist entity,” Barhoum said. “It is an occupation and a colonial entity, which we should resist by force to get our rights back,” he added.

Sebastian Kurz

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz congratulated Bennett and Lapid and said he looked forward to working with them.

“Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by Israel’s side,” he said on Twitter.

Yair Lapid was the architect of the new Israeli coalition government [Gil Cohen/AFP]

Dominic Raab

The United Kingdom’s foreign minister also congratulated Bennett and Lapid on the formation of the government.

In a tweet, Dominic Raab said he looked forward to continued UK-Israel “cooperation on security, trade and climate change, and working together to secure peace in the region”.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he looked forward to working with Bennett and Lapid “to keep our people safe and supported as we recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and help both of our countries build back better”.

In a statement, Trudeau said the leaders would “explore ways to further strengthen the relationship between Canada and Israel”, including through a bilateral trade agreement. He also thanked Netanyahu “for his valuable partnership over the years”.

Chuck Schumer

US Senate Majority Leader said he hoped the new government will pave the way for “serious” negotiations over a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I am urging the Biden Administration to do all it can to bring the parties together and help achieve a two-state solution where each side can live side by side in peace,” Schumer said.

Netanyahu promised that he would be back [Ariel Schali/AP Photo]

Benjamin Netanyahu

Removed Israeli prime minister swiftly took to social media promising to return soon to power.

“Do not let your spirit fall,” he said on Twitter. “We’ll be back – and faster than you think,” he added.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Has Nigeria benefitted from democracy?

Copa America opens in Brazil against backdrop of COVID crisis

Protesters hold a sign reading &#39;Bolsonaro out&#39; during a protest against the Copa America outside the Mane Garrincha stadium, where the tournament&#39;s opening match between Brazil and Venezuela will take place, in Brasilia, on June 13 [Sergio Lima/AFP]

Algeria cancels France 24’s operating license: State media

The outlet said authorities had given the channel a final warning on March 13 over its &#39;coverage of Friday marches&#39; of the long-running Hirak anti-government protest movement [File: Ryad Kramdi/AFP]

Death Squad Diary trial sparks hope in Guatemala

Marcia Mendez has spent decades seeking justice for her sister, detained and disappeared in Guatemala in 1984. [Sandra Cuffe/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Denmark’s Eriksen ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated: Doctor

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline [Wolfgang Rattay/Pool/AP Photo]

Moroccan landlords refuse to rent out space for Israeli mission

Govrin, a former ambassador to Egypt, is still staying at a Rabat hotel nearly six months after he was appointed as Israel&#39;s envoy to Morocco [File: Fadel Senna/AFP]
OPINION

US and NATO: Manufacturing a new cold war?

President Joe Biden is set to attend the NATO summit on June 14, 2021 in Brussels [File: Reuters/Michaela Rehle]

G7 leaders attempt to rival China with infrastructure project

US President Joe Biden (centre), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, UK, on June 12 [Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters]