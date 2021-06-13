Live
News|Catalonia

Spain’s right rallies against plan to pardon Catalan separatists

Right-wing opposition accuses leftist PM of caving in to pressure from separatist parties, which back the government.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for trust and understanding [File:AFP]
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for trust and understanding [File:AFP]
13 Jun 2021

Right-wing protesters are planning to hit the streets of Madrid to denounce a controversial Spanish government proposal to offer pardons to the jailed Catalan separatists behind the failed 2017 independence bid.

The mass protest, which is scheduled to start at midday (10:00 GMT) on Sunday, will up pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who has called for understanding over the planned gesture that has dominated political debate for weeks and reactivated the controversy over Catalan separatism.

“I understand there may be people who could have objections over this decision that the government may take, given what happened in 2017,” he said on Wednesday during an official visit to Argentina.

“But I ask for your trust. I ask for understanding and for magnanimity because the challenge facing all of us – to promote coexistence – is worth it.”

Although Sanchez’s left-wing government has not said anything concrete on the matter, all indications suggest the pardons will be granted before the summer break.

But the proposal has generated a huge backlash from the right-wing opposition, which has accused the minority government of caving in to pressure from separatist parties, on whose support it partially depends.

“Sanchez is planning pardons to legitimise an ongoing crime … (in) a historic error that won’t solve anything, only to keep his government from going under,” said opposition leader Pablo Casado, head of the right-wing Popular Party (PP).

Spain’s Supreme Court has also opposed the move to offer clemency to those convicted over their role in the referendum and a short-lived declaration of independence, saying it saw “no evidence or indication of remorse” from the prisoners to justify any such pardon.

The Supreme Court convicted 12 Catalan separatists for their role in the crisis, with nine of them handed jail terms of between nine and 13 years in October 2019.

Junqueras’s letter

The prisoner serving the longest sentence of 13 years is Oriol Junqueras, head of the ERC (the Republican Left of Catalonia) which is a key parliamentary ally for Sanchez’s government.

In a letter published on Monday, Junqueras signalled support for the idea of a pardon from Madrid after previously rejecting the idea out of hand, also admitting that the separatists had made errors back in 2017.

“We must be mindful of the fact that our response was also not seen as fully legitimate by part of society,” he wrote.

He also expressed support for a Scottish-style referendum carried out in agreement with Spain – an option which Madrid is not willing to discuss.

“All separatist leaders are aware this will be a very costly decision for the socialists because most Catalans are in favour of the pardons but most Spaniards are against,” said Ana Sofia Cardenal, a political scientist at Catalonia’s Open University.

But hardline separatists, among them the JxCat party of ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont who fled Spain to avoid prosecution after the 2017 independence bid, have not given up on unilateralism, and have repeatedly demanded an amnesty for the prisoners – which is not on the table.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib suspended after umpire outburst

Shakib, the International Cricket Council&#39;s top-ranked all-rounder in one-day internationals, kicked the stump after an appeal was turned down by the umpire [Aijaz Rahi/AP]

Tunisians rally against police brutality in working class areas

Protesters gesture as they block a street in the Sidi Hassine suburb on the outskirts of Tunis [Fethi Belaid/AFP]

In Pictures: The Bolivian girl dreaming of boxing glory

Gracce Kelly Flores, a 12-year-old boxer, who goes by the nickname &#39;Hands of Stone&#39;, during her daily boxing workout. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]

‘We managed to get Christian back’

Eriksen was awake and in a stable condition on Saturday night after being taken to a Copenhagen hospital [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Most Read
OPINION

US and NATO: Manufacturing a new cold war?

President Joe Biden is set to attend the NATO summit on June 14, 2021 in Brussels [File: Reuters/Michaela Rehle]

Israel’s Knesset to vote on new government, end Netanyahu’s reign

An Israeli protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]

G7 leaders attempt to rival China with infrastructure project

US President Joe Biden (centre), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, UK, on June 12 [Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters]

‘I’m in a whale’s mouth, he’s trying to swallow me’

Packard thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realised he could not feel any teeth and he was not in any pain [Fernando Castillo/AFP]