Live
News|Olympics

Biden reaffirms support for Tokyo Olympics to Japan’s Suga

White House says Biden met Suga at the sidelines of the G7 summit and affirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympic Games moving forward.

European Council President Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and pose for a family photo during the G7 summit June 11, 2021 [Kevin Lamarque/Pool via Reuters]
European Council President Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and pose for a family photo during the G7 summit June 11, 2021 [Kevin Lamarque/Pool via Reuters]
13 Jun 2021

US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympics at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, highlighting the necessity of imposing public health measures ensuring the safety of those involved.

At a meeting with Suga on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in the British seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Biden also raised a range of other issues including COVID-19, North Korea, China and climate change, the White House said in a statement.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, are scheduled to start on July 23, in the face of opposition from most of the public, many Japanese companies and medical staff.

“President Biden affirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympic Games moving forward with all public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff and spectators,” the White House statement said.

“President Biden expressed pride in the US athletes who have trained for the Tokyo Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” it said.

The comments echoed a similar statement made in April during Suga’s visit to Washington, DC.

Even as Tokyo has battled a fourth wave of infections and is under a state of emergency, the Japanese government and the organisers have said they will go ahead – barring “Armageddon”, as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it.

Seiko Hashimoto, the organising committee president, said on Friday Tokyo 2020 would be “grateful” if G7 countries could support the Summer Games going ahead as planned.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Kabul neighbourhood, home to Hazaras, stunned by wave of attacks

A maternity hospital in Barchi was attacked last May that left nearly 30 people dead, including babies and mothers [File: AFP]

Israel’s Knesset to vote on new government, end Netanyahu’s reign

Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony to show appreciation to the health sector for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19, in Jerusalem June 6, 2021 [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters] (Reuters)

Machine-gun attack on home of Niger politician kills guard

Seini Oumarou leads the National Movement for the Development of Society, which was in power between 1999 and 2010 [File: Joe Penney/ Reuters]

Peru’s Fujimori clings to fraud claim as Castillo nears win

Peru&#39;s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, left, applauds her supporters at a demonstration in Lima, June 12, 2021 [Sebastian Castaneda/ Reuters]
Most Read

‘I’m in a whale’s mouth, he’s trying to swallow me’

Packard thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realised he could not feel any teeth and he was not in any pain [Fernando Castillo/AFP]

G7 leaders attempt to rival China with infrastructure project

US President Joe Biden (centre), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, UK, on June 12 [Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters]

Denmark’s Eriksen stable, awake after Euro 2020 match collapse

Fans at the stadium shouted Christian Eriksen&#39;s name after the incident [Jonathan Nackstrand/Reuters]

Fans appalled by live footage of Eriksen’s Euro 2020 collapse

A fan at Copehangen&#39;s Parken stadium after Christian Eriksen&#39;s collapse [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]