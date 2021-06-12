Sri Lanka seeks initial $40m from fire-ravaged ship’s operator

Colombo still assessing the total damage with the claim representing expenses from May 20 to June 1, authorities say.

Sri Lanka is seeking an interim claim of $40m from the operator of a fire-ravaged cargo ship that sank off the country’s coast to cover part of the cost of fighting the blaze, officials said on Saturday.

Sri Lanka’s attorney general has sent the claim to lawyers representing X-Press Feeders, the ship’s operating company, said Darshani Lahandapura, head of the state-run Marine Environment Protection Authority.

She said authorities were still assessing the total damages, and the interim claim seeks compensation for expenses from May 20, when the ship caught fire, through June 1.

The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking on June 2, a day after authorities extinguished the fire.

Last week, experts recovered the data recorder from the fire-stricken vessel.

The fire broke out while the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometres) northwest of the capital, Colombo, and waiting to enter the country’s main port.

The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s chemical cargo, which included more than 22 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals, most of which was destroyed in the fire. But debris including burned fibreglass and tonnes of plastic pellets have already polluted nearby beaches.

There are concerns that a spill of the remaining chemicals and oil on the ship could devastate marine life.

However, Sri Lankan authorities and the ship’s operator say there is still no large oil spill.

The fire burned for 13 days before being extinguished last week. Attempts to tow it into deeper waters failed when the vessel’s stern sank to the seabed.

The ship remains partly submerged in waters about 21 metres (70 feet) deep.

On Friday, the government said it was testing water samples to determine whether the ship was leaking oil. The tests were prompted by satellite images from Planet Labs Inc that showed a substance that could be oil in the water near the ship.

A Colombo court has banned the ship’s captain, chief engineer and assistant engineer from leaving the country.