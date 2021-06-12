Live
News

Probe into deadly China ultramarathon leads to arrests, suicide

Investigators say tragedy was a public safety incident brought about by extreme weather and unprofessional organisation.

A man receives treatment at a hospital in Jingtai county after extreme cold weather led to the deadly ultramarathon race in Gansu province in May [File: CNS Photo via Reuters]
A man receives treatment at a hospital in Jingtai county after extreme cold weather led to the deadly ultramarathon race in Gansu province in May [File: CNS Photo via Reuters]
12 Jun 2021

China has punished at least 27 government officials deemed responsible for last month’s ultramarathon deaths, the state-run People’s Daily said on Friday, as the government confirmed the reported suicide death of a senior county official.

Twenty-one people died of hypothermia when extremely cold weather suddenly descended on a government-organised 100km (62-mile) marathon on May 22 in the rugged northwestern province of Gansu.

It was one of the world’s deadliest sporting tragedies in recent history.

According to reports quoting the Gansu provincial government, at least five officials from the province have been arrested.

The head of Jingtai county, where the race was held, was also dismissed from her post, the People’s Daily reported, citing a news briefing by investigators.

 

Other organisers held to account included the mayor and the Communist Party chief of the city of Baiyin, to which the jurisdiction of Jingtai belongs.

Punishments imposed on officials included major demerit ratings and disciplinary warnings.

Li Zuobi, the Jingtai county party chief, also fell from his apartment building on June 9 and died, state media reported, adding that the police have ruled out homicide while Li’s death was still being investigated.

Officials had been initially tight-lipped about Li’s death, leading to speculations that it was connected to the investigation of the deadly race.

The investigators said the ultramarathon tragedy was a public safety incident brought about by extreme weather including high winds, heavy rain and plunging temperatures, as well as unprofessional organisation and operation.

China’s sport administration said last week it was suspending all high-risk sport events that lack a supervisory body, established rules and clear safety standards.

The activities halted include mountain and desert trail sports, wingsuit flying and ultra-long distance running.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Peru’s Castillo on verge of winning presidency after tight race

Peru&#39;s left-wing presidential frontrunner Pedro Castillo of the Peru Libre party, gestures to his supporters from the balcony of his party headquarters in Lima on Thursday as few remaining voters from the election are counted [Gian Masko/AFP]

Putin: US-Russia relationship at ‘its lowest point’ in years

Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in on US President Joe Biden and Biden&#39;s predecessor, Donald Trump, in a US TV interview [Sputnik/Sergei Ilyin/Kremlin via Reuters]

Blinken raises US concerns with China about Xinjiang, Hong Kong

The US-China dialogue has been tense since Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China&#39;s top diplomat Yang Jiechi faced off in a diplomatic exchange in March [Frederic J Brown/Pool via Reuters]

A ride to heaven: Why Sumba loves the Sandalwood pony

Nearly every child in Sumba used to ride, but now very few have even sat on a horse [Courtesy of Read McKendree]
Most Read

‘You have been infiltrated’: Israeli spies target Iran

In July 2020, a mysterious explosion tore apart Natanz&#39;s advanced centrifuge assembly, which Iran later blamed on Israel [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Israel’s Netanyahu lashes out as end of his era draws near

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin has dominated Israeli politics for much of the past quarter-century [File: Yonatan Sindel/AP]

Oman’s youth unemployment problem is a harbinger for wider Gulf

Young people in Oman took to the streets last month just weeks afer the country introduced a new value-added tax as part of financial reform efforts [File: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg]