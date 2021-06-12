The shooter still at large; it remains unclear what sparked the shooting.

At least 13 people have been wounded, two critically, after a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas.

Gunfire erupted just before 1:25am (06:25 GMT) on Saturday along Sixth Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.

The street was barricaded to keep out vehicles at the time of the shooting, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said.

Updated patient count is 13, the 13th patient was transported by private vehicle.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” added Chacon.

“They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Chacon also said some officers transported patients to hospitals in their police cruisers due to the nature of the scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to those who were injured.

The shooter was not immediately arrested. It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

Chacon said the description that police had of the suspect was “not very detailed” but said the person was believed to be a man.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area, Chacon said.

More to follow