Live
News

Texas: At least 13 wounded in downtown Austin shooting

The shooter still at large; it remains unclear what sparked the shooting.

12 Jun 2021

At least 13 people have been wounded, two critically, after a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas.

Gunfire erupted just before 1:25am (06:25 GMT) on Saturday along Sixth Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.

The street was barricaded to keep out vehicles at the time of the shooting, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” added Chacon.

“They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Chacon also said some officers transported patients to hospitals in their police cruisers due to the nature of the scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to those who were injured.

The shooter was not immediately arrested. It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

Chacon said the description that police had of the suspect was “not very detailed” but said the person was believed to be a man.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area, Chacon said.

More to follow

 

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Saudi Arabia bars foreign pilgrims from Hajj due to COVID

In 2020, the kingdom reduced the number of pilgrims allowed to attend the pilgrimage to about 1,000 Saudi citizens and residents [AFP]

US state of Texas to build a wall along Mexico border: Governor

Abbott, who is up for re-election next year and has not ruled out a White House run in 2024, has made immigration a central issue since Biden took office [File: Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters]

‘I’m in a whale’s mouth, he’s trying to swallow me’

Packard thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realised he could not feel any teeth and he was not in any pain [Fernando Castillo/AFP]

US ‘gravely concerned’ ahead of elections in Ethiopia

US, historically an ally of Ethiopia, has voiced growing impatience with Abiy and the handling of the conflict in Tigray [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Most Read

Putin: US-Russia relationship at ‘its lowest point’ in years

Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in on US President Joe Biden and Biden&#39;s predecessor, Donald Trump, in a US TV interview [Sputnik/Sergei Ilyin/Kremlin via Reuters]

‘You have been infiltrated’: Israeli spies target Iran

In July 2020, a mysterious explosion tore apart Natanz&#39;s advanced centrifuge assembly, which Iran later blamed on Israel [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP]

Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the killings a &#39;terrorist attack&#39; and vowed to clamp down on far-right groups and online hate [Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]