Live
News

Kenya reopens airspace to flights from Somalia

Nairobi says goodwill move taken in the mutual interest of the two East African countries.

Kenya said it hopes the move will lead to full normalisation of relations with Somalia [Njeri Mwangi/Reuters]
Kenya said it hopes the move will lead to full normalisation of relations with Somalia [Njeri Mwangi/Reuters]
11 Jun 2021

Kenya on Thursday announced it will reopen its airspace for flights to and from Somalia, a move welcomed by Mogadishu.

Kenya’s Foreign Ministry said it has “taken due consideration of intercessions made and has decided to reopen Kenya’s airspace to all flights originating from Somalia and emanating from Kenya to Somalia”.

Nairobi halted all flights to and from Somalia in May, just days after an apparent thaw in relations that were strained since late last year.

The goodwill measure has been taken in the mutual interest of the two East African countries, the ministry said, adding that it hopes it will lead to full normalisation of relations, “including diplomatic, trade and people-to-people linkages that have undergone undue strain”.

The ministry clarified that all coronavirus protocols will be applicable for passengers coming to Kenya from Somalia.

The Somali government hailed Nairobi’s decision as a step that could smooth over relations between the two countries, which hit a low last December.

“The government of Somalia welcomes Kenya reopening its airspace with Somalia on Thursday. This move could pave the way for normalisation [of] the bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries,” government spokesperson Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu said on Twitter.

Somalia cut off diplomatic ties with Kenya in December last year, accusing Nairobi of interfering in Mogadishu’s internal affairs.

Security, education and trade relations between the two neighbours were severed for some five months, until Mogadishu announced in May that it was ready to restore ties with Nairobi, citing the interest of both countries.

However, just days later, Kenya decided to halt air traffic with Somalia, without giving any reason for the move.

Source: Anadolu

Related

More from News

Ex-Mossad chief hints at Israeli role behind Iran nuclear attacks

In July 2020, a mysterious explosion tore apart Natanz&#39;s advanced centrifuge assembly, which Iran later blamed on Israel [File: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP]

Turkey’s troops should leave Afghanistan under 2020 deal: Taliban

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Reuters]

Lebanon electricity crisis: ‘Disaster in the making’

A protest against the increase in prices of consumer goods and the crash of the local currency in Beirut, Lebanon, in March [Hussein Malla/AP]

Several pilgrims killed after bus overturns in southwest Pakistan

Most Read

A question from Ilhan Omar sparks furore in US Congress

US Representative Ilhan Omar set off a firestorm in Congress with a fair but pointed question about war crimes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]

‘A dystopian hellscape on a staggering scale’

Uighur women gather outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul to denounce the alleged rights violations of Uighurs in Xinjiang [File: Ozan Kose/AFP]

Anger as Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana booked for sedition

Man who slapped Macron jailed for 4 months

French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by security guards after being slapped by a member of the public [BFM TV/Reuters]