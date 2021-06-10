Live
News

India: Several dead in Mumbai as building collapses in heavy rain

Three-storey residential building in a Mumbai slum collapses on top of another building following heavy monsoon rains.

10 Jun 2021

At least 11 people, including eight children, have died after a residential building in the western Indian city of Mumbai collapsed on top of another building late on Wednesday, local officials said.

The three-story dilapidated building collapsed following heavy monsoon rains in a slum in the Malad West area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Eight people were injured and have been moved to nearby hospitals, officials said.

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped, police officer Ravindra Kadam said.

The incident occurred close to midnight in a northern suburb of Mumbai, officials said, adding that more people could be trapped inside the debris.

Local television showed pictures of rescue workers pulling out debris in a narrow lane, as relatives and onlookers milled about.

Heavy monsoon rains during the day had flooded several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.

Wednesday was the first day of heavy rains in Mumbai with the city recording 222mm (eight inches) of downpour in 12 hours.

Tidal waves that reached up to 4.6 metres (13 feet) prevented the rainfall from being drained, and roads, rail tracks and neighbourhoods were left waterlogged.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

