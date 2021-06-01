Live
News

Uganda minister’s daughter killed in failed assassination attempt

Gunmen sprayed General Katumba Wamala’s car with bullets in the Kampala suburb of Kiasasi, killing his daughter and driver.

There have been several assassinations and mysterious deaths of high-profile officials in Uganda in recent years [File: AFP]
There have been several assassinations and mysterious deaths of high-profile officials in Uganda in recent years [File: AFP]
1 Jun 2021

Gunmen have attacked and wounded Uganda’s former army commander, killing his daughter and driver in an assassination attempt.

Four attackers on motorcycles opened fire at a vehicle carrying General Katumba Wamala, the minister of works and transport, in the Kampala suburb of Kiasasi on Tuesday, local television station NBS reported.

“There was a shooting involving him … he is hurt and he’s been taken to the hospital, his driver was killed,” army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso said.

Wamala’s daughter, who was in the vehicle with him, was also killed, NBS reported.

Images circulating on social media showed Katumba in apparent distress outside an SUV, his light-coloured trousers splattered with blood.

Social media images also showed bullet holes in a car window and casings on the ground.

There have been several assassinations and mysterious deaths of high profile officials in the east African country in recent years, fuelling speculation about perpetrators and their motivations.

Victims have involved a lawmaker, a senior police officer, the country’s top public prosecutor, senior Muslim leaders and others.

The attempt on Katumba was orchestrated in the same suburb in the capital where in 2017 gunmen on motorcycles sprayed bullets on a vehicle carrying a senior police officer.

That police officer, Felix Kaweesa, was killed along with his bodyguard and driver.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Wins by climate activists find unlikely backer, ‘hostile regimes’

Environmental activists hold up banners demanding Shell end investments in fossil fuel next to a Shell petrol station in Prague, Czech Republic, May 19, 2020. The banner reads: &#39;End of oil, end of Shell&#34; [File: David W Cerny/Reuters]

IAEA highlights ‘complicated’ Iran ties as nuclear talks continue

UN nuclear agency says Iran&#39;s uranium stockpile is about 16 times higher than permitted [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Israel rolls back general’s comments on bombing Gaza media tower

Israel bombed the al-Jalaa tower housing the AP and Al Jazeera offices in Gaza City on May 15 [Ashraf Abu Amrah/Reuters]

In Pictures: Tiananmen crackdown exhibit opens in Hong Kong

An eye of an activist shown on a TV screen and a picture depicting a man blocking tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing are displayed at the June 4 Memorial Museum run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 30, 2021. [Vincent Yu/AP]
Most Read

Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers

Saudi Arabia has clipped the powers of its religious police who once elicited widespread fear [File: Faisal al-Nasser/Reuters]

Videos grip Turkey as mob boss Peker accuses government

Peker’s allegations have reached ever closer to the heart of government [File: YouTube]

Naomi Osaka: French Open withdrawal statement in full

Osaka said she suffered &#39;long bouts of depression&#39; since the 2018 US Open [Christian Hartmann/Reuters]

What we know about Israeli coalition that may oust Netanyahu

Media reports say opposition leader Yair Lapid close to establishing a coalition that would end Netanyahu’s 12-year reign as prime minister [AFP]