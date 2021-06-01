Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazilian court demands Bolsonaro provide info on Copa America

South American football body CONMEBOL chose Brazil as a replacement host on Monday after Argentina was dropped.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed his country to host the 2021 Copa America football tournament [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed his country to host the 2021 Copa America football tournament [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
1 Jun 2021

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has given President Jair Bolsonaro five days to submit information regarding the government’s last-minute decision to host the Copa America football tournament despite the nation’s ongoing struggles with COVID-19.

The demand by Ricardo Lewandowski came in response to a suit filed by the opposition Workers’ Party, which objected to hosting the tournament given the current public health situation in Brazil and plunged the fate of Latin America’s biggest sporting event into uncertainty once more.

Bolsonaro said earlier on Tuesday his government was on board with hosting the Copa America this month after planned host Argentina pulled out due to a dramatic worsening of the coronavirus pandemic there.

President Jair Bolsonaro said he consulted Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga and they had agreed the four-week-long tournament played by 10 South American nations could take place [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
It comes as Brazil struggles to cope with the ravages of a virus that has killed more than 463,000 people, second only to the United States. Analysts apprehend another wave of the disease to hit the country by late June. Many hospitals have more than 80 percent of their intensive care units occupied by infected people.

Speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he consulted Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga and they had agreed the four-week-long tournament played by 10 South American nations could take place.

“As far as it is up to me, and all the ministers, including the health minister, it is all decided,” Bolsonaro said.

Brazil was chosen as the host nation on Monday in a surprise decision made by the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, after Argentina withdrew as host.

The opening match is scheduled for June 13 and the final is slated for July 10, but the host cities have not been named and organisers are scrambling to put together a plan for the 10 teams that will fly to Brazil to take part.

A man walking past a closed store painted with the Argentinian flag and graffiti depicting Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, after CONMEBOL in Buenos Aires, Argentina [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
The union of Colombian footballers expressed their misgivings about the sudden shift of the host nation in a statement on Tuesday.

“The members of the Colombian national team have expressed their concern about the untimely change of venue, considering the complicated health situation in Brazil,” a statement from Acolfutpro said.

“Conmebol’s decision generates uncertainty among footballers not just because of the risk to their health but also because of the tranquility and guarantees they require for a normal competition to take place.”

No fans are expected to attend the games but Bolsonaro said the same health protocols will be followed that have been in place for other football tournaments.

Brazilian lawmakers and political parties say they will take Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to host the tournament to court [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Less than 11 percent of the Brazilian population has been fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

Brazil has hosted teams this year from across the continent in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League and Europa League, respectively.

This year’s edition of the Copa America, the oldest international tournament in the world, was held over from 2020 because of the pandemic.

It was supposed to be the first to be held jointly by two nations, but Colombia and then Argentina pulled out.

Lawmakers and political parties say they will take Bolsonaro’s decision to host the tournament to court. Some of them are also stepping up the pressure in a Senate inquiry on the president’s handling of the pandemic.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

At least 10 killed as blasts rock Afghan capital Kabul

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 21, 2021 [File: Reuters]

Lawsuit claims Daunte Wright ‘shot’ teenager in June 2019

A poster of Daunte Wright at George Floyd Square after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was announced at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US [File: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]

Germany, UN to host Libya conference

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas underlined that the bid for peace in Libya has been a long process and &#39;we ourselves were often not sure if the targets we have set can be reached&#39; [File: Bernd von Jutrczenka/AFP]

Chauvin faces hearing on violating George Floyd’s civil rights

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin, convicted of murder in the death of Floyd, is scheduled to make his initial appearance via videoconference Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on federal charges that he violated Floyd&#39;s civil rights when he placed his knee on the Black man&#39;s neck, pinning him to the street. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
Most Read

Canada: ‘This one unmarked grave is what genocide looks like’

Children in the community of Kahnawake, south of Montreal, Quebec, stop to view the hundreds of children&#39;s shoes placed in front of the St Francis Xavier Church to commemorate the remains found at a residential school in British Columbia [Peter McCabe/AFP]

Slaughterhouse closures spread after cyberattack on meat producer

The prospect of more extensive shutdowns around the world is already upending agricultural markets and raising concerns about food security as hackers increasingly target critical infrastructure [File: Noah Friedman-Rudovsky/Bloomberg]

‘No going back to normal’: 43,000 US kids lost a parent to COVID

Rodrigo Guerra, 33, died from COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, two days after his daughter&#39;s first birthday. In addition to grieving the loss of her husband, Laura Guerra is now struggling with a new reality as a widow and single mother [Courtesy: Laura Guerra]

Is Putin trying to monopolise the victory over Nazi Germany?

US and Russian troops meet on the wrecked bridge over the Elbe River at Torgau, Germany, April 26, 1945 [File: AP Photo]