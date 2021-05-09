Live
News|Politics

South Sudan president dissolves parliament as part of peace deal

Activists welcome the move in line with a 2018 peace accord, saying it was long overdue but also expressing distrust.

The setting up of a new legislative body was part of an accord signed between South Sudan's President Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar [File: AFP]
The setting up of a new legislative body was part of an accord signed between South Sudan's President Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar [File: AFP]
9 May 2021

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dissolved parliament, opening the way for lawmakers from opposing sides of the country’s civil war to be appointed under a 2018 peace accord.

Kiir’s decision was announced on public television on Saturday evening but no date was given as to when the new parliament will begin working.

The setting up of a new legislative body was part of an accord signed in September 2018 between Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar, for years on opposing sides during the five-year civil war that led to 380,000 people’s death and displaced four million.

Activists and civil society groups welcomed the dissolution of parliament, saying it was long overdue but also expressing distrust.

“It is a welcome development and we hope that the dissolution [will] also open the way to a lengthy process towards reconstituting the parliament,” said Jame David Kolok, chairman of the South Sudan Civil Society Forum.

“The civil society is getting frustrated and no longer believes that even if the parliament is reconstituted it will be a very viable parliament.”

In accordance with the 2018 accord, the new assembly will number 550 lawmakers, the majority – 332 – from Kiir’s governing SPLM party. The parliamentarians will not be elected but nominated by different parties.

The dissolution of parliament came on the eve of a visit to the capital, Juba, by the US special envoy to South Sudan, Donald Booth.

“Of particular concern to the United States is the slow implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, ongoing violence, and deteriorating economic and humanitarian conditions,” the US State Department said in a statement.

Kiir and Machar formed a coalition government on February 22, 2020, after nearly a year of delays.

However, few provisions of the truce have been honoured, and analysts have warned of a return to war.

The oil-rich country remains severely underdeveloped and poorly managed.

According to the international famine warning system about half of South Sudan’s population faces “high levels of acute food insecurity”, and more than 92,000 people living in several areas – including the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, northern Bahr al-Ghazal and Warrap – “were facing famine-like conditions as of early March 2021”.

Despite the peace deal, brutal communal conflicts – often over cattle raiding – continue, with more than 1,000 killed in violence between rival communities in the last six months of 2020.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Jerusalem court delays Palestinian eviction hearing

A Palestinian woman scuffles with Israeli border police officer during a protest against the planned evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem [File: Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]

Chad military claims victory over northern rebels

Chadian soldiers celebrate as they parade in N&#39;Djamena upon returning from battling FACT rebels [AFP]

‘School is where you die’: Afghans lament after deadly blasts

Residents Al Jazeera spoke to on Sunday said the government has not done nearly enough to secure Dasht-e-Barchi [Reuters]

Afghans hold funeral for victims of Kabul school bomb blasts

Relatives attend a mass funeral ceremony for victims of yesterday&#39;s explosion in Kabul [Reuters]
Most Read

US Navy seizes huge weapons cache in Arabian Sea

Weapons seized by the US Navy are seen on board the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey on Saturday [US Navy via AP]

China: Rocket debris burns up safely during re-entry

Debris from the Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which launched on April 29, fell back to Earth [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Where will the next COVID hotspots be?

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]

Scores of Palestinians in East Jerusalem wounded on holy night

Palestinians assist a wounded protester run amid confrontations with armed Israeli police outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]