Live
News

Deadly landslide hits gold mine in Guinea

The artisanal mine in Siguiri region bordering Mali collapsed on Saturday killing the miners instantly, according to area councillor.

9 May 2021

At least 15 people have been killed in a landslide at a gold mine in Guinea’s northeastern region of Siguiri, according to officials, as rescuers on Sunday continued to dig through the rubble in search of survivors.

The artisanal mine near the village of Tatakourou collapsed on Saturday, killing the miners instantly, Sekou Biniou Simagan, a local councillor, said.

The bodies of the 15 artisanal miners, who were all male and between the ages of 14 and 40, were retrieved by Saturday evening. They were buried in a mass grave after funeral rites were performed.

Sinaman Traore, a gold panner at the mine, said he had seen volunteers rescue two colleagues.

The West African country has seen a spate of accidents at artisanal mines, particularly around Siguiri near the border with Mali, a region where more than 20,000 gold miners are officially active.

At least 17 clandestine miners were killed in a landslide in February 2019 and another dozen nine months later.

Despite the country boasting rich deposits of minerals such as bauxite, diamonds and gold, the bulk of the population faces a daily struggle to survive, with the UN estimating about one in two living below the poverty line.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Major fire hits oil refinery in Syria’s Homs

Firefighters try to put out a fire in main Homs refinery, Syria [SANA/Reuters]

India COVID-19 deaths could touch 1 million by August: Lancet

India&#39;s COVID-19 deaths rose by more than 4,000 for a second consecutive day on Sunday as calls for a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus mounted [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters] (Reuters)

Scores of Palestinians in East Jerusalem wounded on holy night

Palestinian worshippers pray on Laylat al-Qadr outside the Dome of the Rock in occupied East Jerusalem&#39;s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Lebanon NGO tackles food crisis head on with wheat production

Mavia&#39;s bakers prepare dough for the next batch of bread [Maghie Ghali/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

China: Rocket debris burns up safely during re-entry

Debris from the Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which launched on April 29, fell back to Earth [File: China Daily via Reuters]

About 90 Palestinians injured in Israeli crackdown in Jerusalem

Palestinians run from stun grenades fired by Israeli police officers during clashes at Damascus Gate [Oded Balilty/AP Photo]
OPINION

Why American politicians cannot say the words ‘Israeli apartheid’

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man, as they crack down on a protest in solidarity with Palestinian families who face forced eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem, on May 4, 2021 [AFP/Ahmad Gharabli]

Where will the next COVID hotspots be?

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]