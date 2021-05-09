Live
News|Protests

Algeria to ban unauthorised protests

Critics say new measure aimed at suppressing the Hirak protest movement ahead of parliamentary polls in June.

Mass protests erupted in February 2019 after then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said he would run for a fifth term, bringing hundreds of thousands onto the streets [File: Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Mass protests erupted in February 2019 after then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said he would run for a fifth term, bringing hundreds of thousands onto the streets [File: Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
9 May 2021

Algeria will ban unauthorised demonstrations, the country’s interior ministry has announced, a move that observers say is aimed at bringing to an end a years-long protest movement seeking democratic reforms.

The announcement came on Sunday as protests by the Hirak movement gained momentum in recent weeks after a months-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of demonstrators began taking to the street in February 2019 to protest against former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to seek a fifth term in office.

Those rallies culminated weeks later in the ailing octogenarian stepping down.

The interior ministry said all protests, many of which have now transformed into wider calls for systemic change, would need a permit that specified the names of organisers and a start and finishing time for the demonstrations.

“Failure to comply with these procedures will result in violating the law and the constitution, which denies the legitimacy of the march, and it will be necessary to deal with it on this basis,” the ministry said.

Such restrictions, even if permits were given, would mean naming specific individuals as formally responsible for a hitherto leaderless protest movement.

The measures are in line with a clause in a new constitution approved by Algerian voters in November last year, in a referendum that drew only 25 percent participation, that requires organisers to give advance information before demonstrations.

Some protesters believe the restrictions are aimed at ending all street marches.

“They are seeking reasons to justify any decision to ban marches,” Ahmed Badili, a member of Hirak, told Reuters news agency.

The restrictions come ahead of early legislative elections on June 12 that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected in December 2019 in a vote boycotted by the protest movement, promised would be fair and transparent.

While Tebboune has publicly praised the rallies as a moment of national renewal and offered dialogue with the movement, security forces have detained protesters, drawing criticism from rights organisations.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US Republicans expected to oust Trump critic Cheney from top post

Congresswoman Liz Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection in relation to a deadly riot at the US Capitol in January [File: Aaron P Bernstein/Reuters]

US working to help pipeline company after cyberattack

Colonial Pipeline says it transports 45 percent of the fuel supply for the United States east coast [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]

Tunisia begins week of strict COVID lockdown

Tunisia, a country of almost 12 million, has officially recorded more than 319,000 coronavirus cases and 11,350 deaths [File: Fethi Belaid/AFP]

‘Stop killing us’: Rio favela residents demand answers after raid

People protest against police violence after a deadly police operation in Rio de Janeiro&#39;s Jacarezinho favela, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 8 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Most Read

China: Rocket debris burns up safely during re-entry

Debris from the Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which launched on April 29, fell back to Earth [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Jerusalem court delays Palestinian forced expulsions hearing

Israeli security forces crackdown on a Palestinian protester outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City on May 9, 2021 [Menahem Kahana/AFP]

US Navy seizes huge weapons cache in Arabian Sea

Weapons seized by the US Navy are seen on board the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey on Saturday [US Navy via AP]

Netanyahu: Israel ‘rejects’ pressure not to build in Jerusalem

East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel, is among territories that Palestinians seek for a future state [File: Amit Shabi/AFP]