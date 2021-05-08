Live
News|Conflict

Libya: Gunmen storm hotel used as Presidential Council HQ

Dozens of armed men raid the hotel in the capital, Tripoli, as divisions within the unity government surface.

Presidential council spokeswoman Najwa Wheba says 'no one was harmed' during the incident [Ayman al-Sahili/Reuters]
Presidential council spokeswoman Najwa Wheba says 'no one was harmed' during the incident [Ayman al-Sahili/Reuters]
8 May 2021

Dozens of armed men staged a show of force at a hotel used as a headquarters by Libya’s presidential council as the nation’s deep divisions resurfaced.

The armed men were seen late on Friday at the entrance of the Hotel Corinthia in the heart of the capital Tripoli, according to images on social media. Local press labelled them “militias”.

Presidential council spokeswoman Najwa Wheba confirmed that armed men stormed “one of the headquarters where the council meets”.

She told Libya’s LANA news agency “no one was harmed” as the council does not work on Fridays, the weekly day of rest in Libya.

The show of force comes as the implementation of a UN Security Council call for the withdrawal of all foreign troops and mercenaries rekindles divisions within the unity government.

A unified government?

On Monday, Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush, who is from the east, angered many in Tripoli and the west with a call for Turkey to withdraw troops it deployed during the civil war.

Those troops are widely credited in the Libyan capital with finally defeating a devastating year-long offensive by eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar in June last year. He received backing from several countries, notably Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Friday’s incident underscores the continued risks to the unity government. Both the Presidency Council and Government of National Unity have faced both internal criticisms and challenges to their authority.

In eastern Libya, Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA) still hold sway nearly a year after their 14-month offensive to seize the capital collapsed. In Tripoli, the armed groups that pushed Haftar back from the capital with Turkish support still control the streets.

Foreign mercenaries remain entrenched on both sides of the heavily fortified front line, despite international calls for the warring sides to pull them from the country.

‘Irresponsible statements’

Last week, Foreign Minister al-Mangoush repeated the call for all foreign fighters to leave while standing next to visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey says its military presence in Libya is different to that of other foreign forces because it was invited by the previous UN-recognised government and it will not withdraw until others do.

Before the hotel was stormed on Friday, an operations room for the Tripoli armed groups said on social media it met to discuss “irresponsible statements” by al-Mangoush and later called on the GNU to formally reject Haftar.

An October ceasefire created a unified government – led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and the presidential council – as part of a United Nations roadmap for December elections.

In March, the UN Security Council called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops and mercenaries, estimated to number as many as 20,000.

Libya was plunged into chaos after longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, and over the years the conflict has drawn in several foreign powers.

An interim unity government finally came into being in March, replacing rival administrations in east and west, and aims to lead Libya to the elections.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Fighters of breakaway Muslim group storm southern Philippine town

The BIFF is opposed to the peace agreement in southern Philippines between the main Muslim rebel group, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the central government, leading to their breakaway [File: Ted Aljibe/AFP]

Colombia’s Duque seeks to calm protest as grievances fester

Advocacy group Human Rights Watch has reported 36 deaths related to the anti-government protests and called police violence &#39;alarming&#39; [Juan Barreto/AFP]

Myanmar army says no ASEAN envoy visit until stability restored

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which unleashed anger amongst a public unwilling to tolerate a return to military rule [Stringer/Reuters]

Carers at Google Children’s Centers demand transportation support

A Google representative said Friday that the shuttle service used by early child educators and caretakers will be available &#39;as soon as it’s safe,&#39; but declined to give a timeline [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Scores of Palestinians hurt as Israel police storm Al Aqsa

An injured Palestinian is evacuated following clashes after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Hundreds hurt as Palestinians protest evictions in Jerusalem

Israeli police detain a demonstrator in East Jerusalem on Friday during protests over Israel&#39;s threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood [Mahmoud Illean/AP]

How much is that Dogecoin in the window worth?

Amid a surge in cryptocurrencies more broadly, Dogecoin now has a market capitalisation of more than $78bn, according to CoinMarketCap, but critics warn it could turn out to be a speculative bubble [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

Palestinians criticise social media censorship over Sheikh Jarrah

A Palestinian youth is pinned down by Israeli police at a protest against the forcible eviction of Palestinian families [Maya Alleruzzo/AP]