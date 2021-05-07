Live
News|Occupied West Bank

European powers tell Israel to stop settlement expansion

European countries warn continued Israeli settlement expansion will damage prospects for a viable Palestinian state.

An image shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Kochav Yaakov [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
An image shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Kochav Yaakov [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
7 May 2021

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain urged Israel to halt settlement-building in the occupied West Bank.

The joint statement on Thursday came as tensions mounted in occupied East Jerusalem ahead of a hearing that could see Palestinian families forcibly displaced from Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood where Jewish settlers backed by an Israeli court have taken over some homes.

“We urge the government of Israel to reverse its decision to advance the construction of 540 settlement units in the Har Homa E area of the occupied West Bank, and to cease its policy of settlement expansion across the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” the European nations said.

“If implemented, the decision to advance settlements in Har Homa, between East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, will cause further damage to the prospects for a viable Palestinian State.”

Sheikh Jarrah scuffles

Jerusalem, which contains sites sacred to Judaism, Islam and Christianity, is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip in a 1967 war. The Palestinian Authority views East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and most of the international community regards the settlements that Israel has built there and in the rest of the occupied West Bank as illegal.

Israel’s annexation of occupied East Jerusalem is also not recognised by the majority of world leaders. Palestinians have long pointed to a series of state-sanctioned policies designed to expand Israeli-Jewish presence in the city at the expense of Palestinian residents, ranging from house demolitions, daily police harassment, and settlement expansion.

In Sheikh Jarrah, Israeli settlers and border police again attacked a Palestinian vigil in the neighbourhood.

On Thursday night, the area was sealed off as far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir set up an office outside one of the Palestinian homes taken over by Israeli settlers.

“I came here because children and women are being attacked every evening,” he said.

After he spoke, Israeli settlers taunted and provoked the Palestinians, who were breaking their fast for Ramadan outside. Scuffles ensued and Israeli police arrested at least 15 Palestinians.

A Reuters reporter saw a car ablaze near a home taken over by settlers in a back street near the eviction site. Police confirmed it belonged to an Israeli. Videos then showed an Israeli settler firing his weapon from behind a wall.

Among the crowd of Palestinian youths who gathered nearby, Mohammed Abu Sneineh, 17, said he did not know who set fire to the vehicle, but he wanted the settlers to leave.

“Why did they come, this land is ours. Why do they want to displace us from it?” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Maldives in shock after explosion wounds Speaker Mohamed Nasheed

Nasheed in 2008 won the country&#39;s first multi-party elections [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan visits Saudi Arabia to reset ties

Pakistan and Saudi have enjoyed decades of close economic, military and political cooperation [File: AFP]

Pakistan plans spending surge to create jobs as COVID cases rise

With 110 million youth, targeting a five percent economic growth rate is the &#39;bare minimum&#39; the country needs, according to Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin [File: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg]

Malaysia ex-PM Najib fined for breaking virus rules at an eatery

Najib was quick to admit his misdemeanour at the eatery in Kuala Lumpur amid the pandemic [File: Mohd Rasfan/AFP]
Most Read

‘Carnage’: 25 killed in Rio de Janeiro’s deadliest police raid

Residents take pictures of blood on the street after a police operation targeting suspected drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday [Silvia Izquierdo/AP]

Why New Zealand’s foreign minister is her own woman

Mahuta was the first woman to display a moko kauae (sacred facial tattoo) in Parliament [Sasha Borissenko/Al Jazeera]

Global COVID-19 death toll more than double the estimates: study

Relatives in personal protective equipment (PPE) suits stand near the body of a person who died due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a cremation ground in New Delhi in India on Thursday [Prakash Singh/AFP]

India’s COVID cases rise by record 414,188; deaths swell by 3,915

A coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Sikh temple, under a tent along the roadside in Ghaziabad [Prakash Singh/AFP]